WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading has been arrested after he attempted to scam a woman out of $15,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), 26-year-old Engerbert Perez Jimenez of Reading called an 82-year-old woman from Warwick Township on Tuesday, June 14. Jimenez had made a story that he was an attorney and that the woman’s grandson was in need of cash bail, claiming that the grandson injured another party in a crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO