Chicago City Council to hold hearings on Sneider Apartments in Rogers Park where 3 women died

A suburban Chicago man charged in the drowning deaths of his three young children left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you," prosecutors said Wednesday. The note was mentioned during a bond hearing for Jason E. Karels, 35, of Round Lake Beach,...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Bond was denied for two Chicago men charged after an armed robbery at a 7-11 in Lombard and police chase. Reginald Allen, 53, and Lennell Owens, 46, appeared in court. Both men face felony counts of robbery and unlawful use of a weapon among other charges. According to...
Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced Monday evening that his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, has died, CBS Chicago reports. "The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," Casten's office said in an email. Shortly before Casten's congressional office announced his daughter's death, Casten's...
