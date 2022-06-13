New York Holding Town Hall Style Sessions on Kensington Project

The Niagara History Center Step Back in Time Players will host a public tour of Cold Springs Cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Guests can join quarryman James Schuler as he tells of his life and then leads a guided tour of the Cold Springs Cemetery with the assistance of cemetery historian Linda Lee. In this idyllic setting, guests will meet the City of Lockport’s first mayor, Benjamin Carpenter (Clint Starke); learn about Quaker Aunt Edna Smith (Pat Kibler-Fries), who assisted her physician husband during the construction of the Erie Canal; Dr. Skinner (Charles Begley) might diagnose what ails the guests, who will then be impressed by the family history of Aaron Mossell as told by his wife, Eliza Mossell (Brenda Reaves).
