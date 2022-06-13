ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New York Holding Town Hall Style Sessions on Kensington Project

By Nik Rivers
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early last month, we told you that plans were put in motion to cover up the Kensington Expressway (Rt 33) through Buffalo. Now New York State is looking for input from local residents on the project. The highway which was designed by Fredrick Law Olmstead, an American Landscape architect...

wblk.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Super Underrated Ice Cream Places in Western New York

You have probably noticed that it is pretty hot outside. In fact, it's downright brutal in the humidity department since yesterday. The hot and muggy weather calls for two things here in Western New York -- drinks and ice cream. It feels like every beverage center and ice cream stand is swamped with people looking to get refreshments.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Niagara Street Studio

Site work is underway at the Niagara Street Studio complex at 1155 Niagara Street. Great Point Capital Management is developing the multi-phased project that was announced in 2020. Phase one includes 51,350 sq.ft. of space including a 20,000 sq.ft. main studio and two 5,000 sq.ft. studios. The balance of the building will be support space.
NIAGARA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Power 93.7 WBLK

2022 Fireworks Guide for Western New York

It's almost time to celebrate America's Birthday. Here is your complete guide to all of the fireworks happening this year across Western New York. The list below will be updated as we get more info on the fireworks shows planned across Western New York. FRIDAY, JULY 1, 2022:. Niagara Falls...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Statue Is Going Up In Niagara Falls

June 15 marked the tenth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s famous walk across the falls on a highwire. In honor of the accomplishment’s anniversary, Niagara Falls officials announced plans to add a new statue near the falls to celebrate the historic walk. The city of Niagara Falls is planning...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Is Talking About Lake Shadow In Western New York

Is it hot enough for you this week? The summer is not officially here yet and we are seeing temperatures well over 80 and with the humidity, it feels like we are in the upper 90's! But here in Western New York, we are fortunate to have to Great Lakes that help keep the storms that typically fire up pushed off a little more.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Kensington Project#American
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Take survey to help activate the Buffalo Central Terminal’s Great Lawn

We need your insight! The Buffalo Central Terminal is working with Project for Public Spaces to activate the Great Lawn as a welcoming, healing, and fun place for all! Lower cost, high reward improvements will be completed this fall. Take our survey NOW to share your thoughts on the Great...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Easy Hikes For Newbies Around Western New York

Buffalo is known for a ton of awesome things. Living here, you can take advantage of the world-class food scene, busy water scene, amazing live music, historical sites, kick-butt sports teams, enriching history, eye-opening museums and culture…I could easily go on and on. Buffalo has something for literally everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Historic persons to lead tour of Cold Springs Cemetery

The Niagara History Center Step Back in Time Players will host a public tour of Cold Springs Cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Guests can join quarryman James Schuler as he tells of his life and then leads a guided tour of the Cold Springs Cemetery with the assistance of cemetery historian Linda Lee. In this idyllic setting, guests will meet the City of Lockport’s first mayor, Benjamin Carpenter (Clint Starke); learn about Quaker Aunt Edna Smith (Pat Kibler-Fries), who assisted her physician husband during the construction of the Erie Canal; Dr. Skinner (Charles Begley) might diagnose what ails the guests, who will then be impressed by the family history of Aaron Mossell as told by his wife, Eliza Mossell (Brenda Reaves).
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Grants Available For Arts & Cultural Programs In Erie County

Local government officials are making some public funding available for organizations in Western New York looking to build up, maintain, or otherwise improve some of their infrastructures. During his 2022 State of the County Address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced he was increasing support to arts and cultural organizations...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tornado Watch For Buffalo and Western New York

It's been a very hot and muggy past three days in Western New York. It's been that way across the state and much of the midwest and southeast, as well. Wednesday saw highs in the mid-to-high 80's with some 90 degree readings. Thursday was slightly less warm but still very hot and muggy outside.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NFTA to offer free Saturday bus service to 7 Western New York parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Visiting some of Western New York's most popular parks is just a free bus ride away this summer. Starting this Saturday, June 18, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), the Erie County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department and the NYS Office of Parks Recreation & Historic Preservation are teaming up to offer free bus service to seven of the area's most popular parks.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Mumbo Wings pops up at Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s #GoodNewsWithGabby: We’re taking you to the Broadway Market where Mumbo Wings is having a pop-up! But it’s not just about the delicious wings, this is part of a movement to memorialize Buffalo’s original “King of Wings,” John Young. Young’s famous “Mumbo wings” are the ENTIRE wing: battered, fried, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy