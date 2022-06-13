Join KOAA News5 for Colorado Springs Bike to Work Day 2022

Get your bikes and your bellies ready! Bike to Work is back on Wednesday, June 22, where bike riders can grab free breakfast at 40 different stations along the trail system.

The event will last from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., registration is now open for free breakfast stations throughout the city.

Breakfast stations are first-come, first-served. Although there is no need to register to visit specific breakfast stations, participants are encouraged to register to ride . Riders can plan their commute to free breakfast stops on an interactive map.

KOAA News5 is a proud sponsor of Bike to Work Day and we'll have our own station along the route at Popcycle Bridge (Pikes Peak Greenway at Van Buren).

“We are supporting all kinds of workplaces this year,” said Kate Brady, senior bicycle for the City of Colorado Springs. “No matter if you’re back in the office or working from home, we look forward to creating a fun, festive atmosphere while meeting others commuting by bike. Breakfast locations are designed to be convenient to places people actually ride their bikes while highlighting local businesses that support bicycling in the community."

Riders can also download the Ride Spot app and join the Bike Colorado Springs’ “COS Bike to Work Day Challenge” for a chance to win a Trek bicycle from Scheels.

To celebrate the ride home on Bike to Work Day participants are invited to the Music at the Indy free concert and Farmers Market Series, 6-8 p.m. at 235 South Nevada Ave, in downtown Colorado Springs.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.