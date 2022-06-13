ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Loveland man arrested after allegedly stealing woman's underwear

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man working on a Fort Collins home's sprinkler system was arrested after he allegedly went into the home and stole a woman's underwear.

Randal Woodard, 55, of Loveland was arrested after working at the home on June 8. Woodard, who runs Woodard Quality Landscaping, was working on a sprinkler system when the female resident had to leave the home. She left as Woodard was wrapping up the job, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

While the resident was away, she received a notification from a security device about activity inside her home. She then learned that Woodard had gone into her bedroom and stole underwear before he left, police said.

The woman called police, who responded to investigate and arrested Woodard.

He faces charges of second-degree burglary and theft.

Based on their investigation, authorities said they believe Woodard may have stolen from other customers as well.

“This is a disturbing violation of privacy, and it’s even more concerning when someone frequently works at different homes,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky, who leads the department's patrol division. “Our officers and Victim Services team stand ready to pursue justice and provide support for anyone else who may have been victimized.”

Anybody with information on this suspect or other incidents should call the Fort Collins Police Tips Line at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com .

