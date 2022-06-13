ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County Man, 44, Sentenced In Shooting

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Camden County police Photo Credit: Camden County PD

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 years in New Jersey State Prison for shooting a Camden man, authorities said.

On Friday, June 10, Michael Langston, 44, was sentenced by Camden County Superior Court Judge Kurt Kramer.

Langston must serve approximately 10 years before is eligible for parole, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay..

After a jury trial, Langston was found guilty on April 27, 2022, of aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

On Oct. 24, 2019, Camden County Metro police responded to the area of 5th Street and State Street for a report of a person shot. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back. The victim stated that after a verbal altercation, Langston pointed a firearm at his friend and in response the victim jumped in the line of fire and was shot, the prosecutor said. Langston was apprehended later that day.

Assistant Prosecutor Lloyd Henderson represented the state in this matter.

This case was a joint investigation by Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Metro Police Department Shooting Response Team.

IN THIS ARTICLE
