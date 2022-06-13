ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Phil Mickelson Faces Media in U.S. For First Time as LIV Golf Member, With Saudi Funding a Common Question

By Bob Harig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMBpV_0g9Q0V9x00

At a pre-U.S. Open press conference, Mickelson also addressed his decision to join the rival tour and desire to play the PGA Tour again.

Phil Mickelson took questions at the U.S. Open for 25 minutes on Monday, many about the Saudi funding of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

John David Mercer/USA Today

BROOKLINE, Mass. – In what figures to be an ongoing occurrence when he meets with the media, Phil Mickelson took an abundance of questions on Monday concerning the source of funds that caused him to jump to the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Presented with a question at The Country Club concerning the families of 9/11 victims who wrote to him protesting his participation in the new venture, Mickelson was asked specifically about a letter written by Terry Strada – whose husband boarded one of the planes that flew into the World Trade Center.

“I would say to the Strada family, I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends on 9/11 that I have deep, deep empathy for them,’’ Mickelson said. “I can't emphasize that enough. I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them.’’

And with that, the questions persisted in a 25-minute session that was Mickelson’s first in the United States since he took a leave from the game in late February and did not return until last week’s inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside of London.

Mickelson did a news conference there , with much of the same emphasis on his decision to sign on for a reported guaranteed fee of more than $150 million for four years, not including the huge purses he will play for in the LIV Golf events.

The series is bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund that is viewed by many as a vehicle to support initiatives that are meant to distract from the country’s numerous human rights issues.

“I know that many of you have strong — well, many people have strong opinions, emotions about my choice to go forward with LIV Golf. I understand, and I respect that,’’ he said. “I'm incredibly grateful for the PGA Tour and the many opportunities it has provided me through the years, but I am excited about this new opportunity as well.’’

Mickelson and the other 16 players who were part of the PGA Tour and participated last week have been indefinitely suspended by commissioner Jay Monahan, who during Sunday’s broadcast on CBS would not address a way back for the players .

Monahan also made a point to say that he can think of no one who has been a member of the PGA Tour who would say they're embarrassed to be part of it – the implication being that associating with the Saudis and leaving the PGA Tour might leave some feeling regret.

“In regards to the PGA Tour, there's a lot of things throughout the years that the PGA TOUR has done that I agree with, and there's a lot of things that I don't agree with, and yet I've supported them either way,’’ Mickelson said.

“That's the way I feel going forward for other governing bodies as well, and I'm going to try to keep any issues that I have, again, going forward, behind closed doors because it was one of the biggest mistakes I've made is voicing all of these little things.’’

Mickelson reiterated what he said last week, that he’d like to have the choice to play the PGA Tour if he wants. He earned a lifetime membership by having captured a minimum of 20 tournament titles and completing a minimum of 15 years.

The six-time major champion has 45 PGA Tour wins and turned pro 30 years ago. He played his first tournament as a pro at the 1992 U.S. Open and this will be his 30th appearance in the only major championship he has not won. Mickelson has a record six-runner up finishes without a victory.

As for his chances here, Mickelson acknowledged it won’t be easy. His 34th-place finish last week in a 48-player field highlight numerous issues with his putting and long game. It was his first tournament since he tied for 17th at the Saudi International on Feb. 6.

Prior to that, he played three times on the PGA Tour, missing the cut at the American Express Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open.

Since his tie for second at Merion in 2013, Mickelson has not fared well at the U.S. Open, with no top-20 finishes in seven appearances and two missed cuts. He tied for 62nd last year at Torrey Pines.

“So that's going to be a challenge, right? It's the most difficult test in golf,’’ said Mickelson, who turns 52 on Thursday. “I think it was important for me to have a little bit of competitive golf last week and identify some of the areas of weakness. It was one of the worst putting tournaments I've had in years.

“I spent time yesterday addressing that, which is why I basically putted the whole day on the course. In the offseason I actually made some strides ball-striking-wise, and I'm fairly optimistic there, but it will be a real challenge. These are the best players in the world, and it's the hardest test of the year.’’

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Howard Stern Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Extremely Clear

On his radio show Monday, Howard Stern blasted Phil Mickelson and other golfers who are taking part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Stern said Mickelson and his fellow LIV participants are "selling out" to the Saudis despite the government's record of human rights violations. He also played audio of...
GOLF
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Had Brutally Honest Message For Media Today

Brooks Koepka is done taking questions about LIV Golf. The 32-year-old lashed out at the media for asking questions about LIV Golf during the week of the U.S. Open. “I think it kind of sucks, too, y’all are throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” Koepka said, via NESN.com. “I mean, it’s one of my favorite events, and, I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. But the more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a […] The post Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Jon Rahm Announces Decision On His Golf Future

World No. 2 Jon Rahm has made a clear commitment for his golf future, saying his "heart is with the PGA Tour." Like nearly every top player in golf, Rahm was no doubt approached by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series as it tried to build its new tour. While...
GOLF
The Spun

Jordan Spieth's Agent Revealed What Happened Wednesday

Jordan Spieth's pursuit of his second U.S. Open win may have hit a snag this week as he left practice earlier than expected. Spieth was seen leaving The Country Club in Massachusetts in a hurry today. But it appears it wasn't due to a medical emergency - not a serious one at least.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
GolfWRX

Rickie Fowler gives surprising update amid heavy links to LIV Golf

As players prepared for the third major of the season, fears were that those returning from last week’s inaugural LIV event would attract all the attention. However, there seems to have been some genuine respect shown by those involved with the publicity-seeking rebel tour and the world of golf looks forward to four days of tough competition at Brookline.
GOLF
FlurrySports

What Happens if a LIV Golf Member Wins the 2022 U.S. Open?

As we prepare for what could be one of the most talked about and watched majors of all time, golf finds itself in the middle of mainstream controversy and heavy debate due to the launch of the new LIV Golf tour. With strong statements made from both sides, hostile media members and PGA Tour memberships being revoked, the question must be asked; What happens if a LIV Golf member wins the 2022 U.S. Open?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Us Open#First Time#Liv Golf Member#Saudi#The Country Club#The World Trade Center
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson's Outfit Going Viral Tuesday Afternoon

The U.S. Open tees off in fewer than 48 hours and all of the world's best golfers are in Brookline, Massachusetts for the year's third major. That list of golfers includes the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who left the PGA Tour for the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Controversy has surrounded the entire league and subsequently the players.
BROOKLINE, MA
The Spun

Golf Fans Not Happy With US Open Television Decision

While the action at The Country Club this Thursday is living up to the hype, the current broadcast format for the 2022 U.S. Open is not. The early portion of the first round is being aired on USA. The back half of the opening round will be available on NBC.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy loses his cool after terrible break at US Open

The US Open is known for being the most challenging event in golf, and Rory McIlroy got an unfriendly reminder of that during the first round on Thursday. McIlroy caught a terrible break with his tee shot on the 5th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The ball ended up in some long fescue just at the end of a bunker. McIlroy tried to pop it on the green, but he ended up advancing it about 20 feet into another bunker. He was not happy.
BROOKLINE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth Illness News

With the U.S. Open set to begin in roughly 24 hours, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is currently nursing an illness. Spieth's agent, Jay Danzi, revealed that his client is dealing with a strong stomach bug this Wednesday. That's why he left Brookline earlier than expected earlier than expected. On...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schupak: Brandel Chamblee isn't pulling punches when it comes to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson or sportswashing

Shortly after Brandel Chamblee noted on Golf Channel’s “Live From the U.S. Open” show that Phil Mickelson had taken “a flamethrower to the very PGA Tour that provided a great stage for you to amass unimaginable wealth,” it became abundantly clear Chamblee had his very own flamethrower in the form of his carefully crafted words. He aimed it at Mickelson and other supporters of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy daggers the Shark, Pat Perez’s wife offers an “iconic” quote, and the worst LIV Golf contract (and excuse) yet

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we long ago backed a rival league to the PGA Tour. Competing on the HGGA Tour for the past two decades meant giving up my dream of playing with the world’s best players, but it was too exciting of an opportunity to pass up. We are ruled by an iron-fisted—and sometimes inflated-handicapped—commissioner, but with just one 72-hole tournament all year, we get to spend more time with our families. And we don’t have to worry about where the (paltry) prize money comes from because, well, it’s from our own pockets. In any event, our big annual event begins in two weeks, but there's a LOT to get to first. Let's do it.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
506
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy