The best cooler deals for summer 2022 from top-rated brands like Yeti, RTIC, Coleman and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Whether you're a fan of beach days, picnics in the park or hiking trips, having a reliable cooler during the peak of summer heat is a game changer. For keeping your lunch fresh or chilling enough drinks for a family of six, we rounded up all the best deals on coolers of all shapes and sizes from the likes of Amazon , Walmart , Target and more.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
After testing tons of coolers, we know a good ice chest when we see one. To help you keep your favorite bites and beverages cool for less we found tons of sweet savings on top-rated ice coolers , soft coolers and lunch coolers . Keep scrolling to bag the bargains ahead of summer 2022 .
► Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here's everything we know and what deals to expect
► Father's Day shopping: The 35+ best Father's Day 2022 deals to shop right now
► All-Clad cookware: Save up to 84% on All-Clad pots and pans—shop cookware deals now
Best ice cooler deals
- Igloo 28-Quart Laguna Ice Chest Cooler at Walmart for $19.88 (Save $5.11)
- Igloo Island Breeze 48-Quart Cooler at Amazon for $33 (Save $12.90)
- Coleman 316 Series 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler at Walmart for $56 (Save $18.99)
- Lifetime 28-Quart High Performance Cooler at Walmart for $94 (Save $31)
- Igloo Marine Ultra Commercial Grade 72-Quart Cooler at Amazon for $99.99 (Save $42.50)
- Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler at Academy Sports + Outdoors for $174.99 (Save $55)
- RTIC Hard Cooler at Amazon from $249.99 (Save $77)
- Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler at Amazon for $325 (Save $112)
Best soft cooler deals
- Lifewit 50-Can Cooler Bag at Amazon for $29.99 (Save $16)
- Picnic at Ascot Extra Large Insulated Cooler Bag at Target for $34.95 (Save $2.55 to $4.15)
- Hydro Flask 20-Liter Day Escape Soft Cooler Pack at Hydro Flask for $129.97 (Save $69.98)
- RTIC Soft Cooler 30-Can Insulated Bag at Amazon for $129.99 (Save $6.50 to $52.50)
- OtterBox Trooper Cooler at Amazon for $249.99 (Save $20)
Best lunch cooler deals
- PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag with Zip Closure at Amazon from $14.99 (Save $1.88 to $7)
- Ideatech Large Lunch Bag at Amazon from $15.99 (Save $1 to $9)
- Mier Adult Lunch Box at Amazon from $21.99 with on-page coupon (Save $1.25 to $11.90)
- Igloo 16-Quart Hardsided Lunch Playmate Pal Cooler at Amazon from $29.99 (Save $2.08 to $5.96)
- Yeti Daytrip Packable Lunch Bag at Amazon from $80 (Save $26.84)
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best cooler deals for summer 2022 from top-rated brands like Yeti, RTIC, Coleman and more
Comments / 0