The best cooler deals for summer 2022 from top-rated brands like Yeti, RTIC, Coleman and more

Shop the best cooler deals available today at Amazon, Walmart and Academy Sports + Outdoors. Reviewed/Igloo/Mier/RTIC/OtterBox

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're a fan of beach days, picnics in the park or hiking trips, having a reliable cooler during the peak of summer heat is a game changer. For keeping your lunch fresh or chilling enough drinks for a family of six, we rounded up all the best deals on coolers of all shapes and sizes from the likes of Amazon , Walmart , Target and more.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

After testing tons of coolers, we know a good ice chest when we see one. To help you keep your favorite bites and beverages cool for less we found tons of sweet savings on top-rated ice coolers , soft coolers and lunch coolers . Keep scrolling to bag the bargains ahead of summer 2022 .

► Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here's everything we know and what deals to expect

► Father's Day shopping: The 35+ best Father's Day 2022 deals to shop right now

► All-Clad cookware: Save up to 84% on All-Clad pots and pans—shop cookware deals now

Best ice cooler deals

Gear up for summer picnics by shopping the best cooler deals available today. Save on Igloo, Coleman, RTIC and more. Reviewed/Coleman

Best soft cooler deals

Save big on soft coolers at Amazon, Target and more. Reviewed/RTIC

Best lunch cooler deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best cooler deals for summer 2022 from top-rated brands like Yeti, RTIC, Coleman and more