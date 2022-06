One dead after fatal accident in Orange County One dead after fatal accident in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are working a fatal accident along Oak Ridge Rd. and Rio Grande in Orange County.

Troopers say the accident involves a tractor-trailer and one other vehicle.

One person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where they passed away.

Troopers have not released the cause of the accident.

