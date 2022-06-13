ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Arson suspected at Independence apartment complex

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwNmj_0g9Pzxc200

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person needed medical treatment following an apartment fire in Independence.

Firefighters responded to a fire in a building at the Hawthorne Place Apartments, south of Highway 24 and Missouri Route 291 Sunday evening. They were able to contain the fire to one unit.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly how the fire started, but believe arson may be responsible.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Violent Crime#Missouri Route#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KCTV 5

3 teens shot in front of home in KCK on Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after three teens were shot in front of a home in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday night. According to the police department, officers went to an area along Shawnee Drive where 35th Street would be at 6:22 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

KC-area Christian school evacuated after bomb threat Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students attending summer activities at a Kansas City-area Christian school had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after someone made a bomb threat against the building. According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, a bomb threat was reported against Calvary Lutheran Church and School of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy