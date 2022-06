CARLISLE – A missing juvenile is being sought by Cumberland County authorities. 15-year-old Maurice Marshall went missing from the 100 block of East Penn Street in Carlisle. He was last seen Tuesday wearing a black and gray jacket, black short sleeve shirt, and navy blue running pants. Marshall is described as six feet tall and weighing about 180 lbs. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO