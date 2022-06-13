ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauppauge, NY

Former Hauppauge Fire Chief Dies During Training At Age 49

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmT5s_0g9PzFDQ00
Chief Stephen A. Feron Photo Credit: Facebook/Hauppauge Fire Department

A former Long Island fire chief suddenly died over the weekend while training with the Suffolk County Urban Search and Rescue Team, Hauppauge Fire Department said on Facebook.

Stephen A. Feron, age 49, suffered a medical event while attending a watercraft rescue operations training at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Saturday, June 11, FirefightersCloseCalls.com

Feron served as the chief of the Department from 2018 to 2019, the post read. His father, Stephen B. Feron, also served as chief of Department from 1985 through 1988.

Neighboring fire departments came out for a procession on Saturday, June 11, according to the post. Facebook users also flooded the department's post with comments honoring Chief Feron for his many years of service.

"Most sincere condolences for the loss of Ex Chief Feron," another chief wrote. "He was performing very important training when he was injured, very sorry."

"Rest in Peace Chief," one Facebook user wrote. "Many prayers for the Feron family, and the Hauppauge Fire Department family."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Girl Dies, 2 Teens Seriously Hurt in Out-of-Control Mustang Crash on Long Island

A 17-year-old girl died in a devastating crash involving the Mustang she was riding in and a Jeep Wrangler on Long Island, police say. Two other teenagers were badly hurt. Police on Thursday identified the victim who died in the mid-afternoon crash on Indian Head Road in Commack Wednesday as Isabel Carella, of Smithtown. They say she was a passenger in the 2008 Ford Mustang that slammed into a Jeep near Carldon Road after the 17-year-old Ford driver swerved to avoid another car and lost control.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Child On Scooter Struck By Car In Middletown: Police

A 12-year-old boy on a scooter was struck by a car in Middletown, authorities said. On Thursday, June 16, at 2:02 p.m., the Middletown Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car that struck a boy operating an electric scooter. The crash occurred the intersection of...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Consumes Paramus Home

A furious fire consumed a Paramus home early Friday. The blaze apparently ignited on a rear deck and quickly spread through the 2½-story, wood-frame Village Court home around 5 a.m. A couple and their two daughters -- ages 4 and 8 -- all got out OK, neighbors said. The...
PARAMUS, NJ
longisland.com

Wanted for Dix Hills Murder

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who murdered a Dix Hills man two years ago. Armindo Reis was found shot to death in his home at 22 Penn Dr. on June...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shirley, NY
City
Hauppauge, NY
Hauppauge, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In Fair Lawn Hospitalized With Severe Injuries, Teen Driver Charged

A Fair Lawn man was severely injured when he was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old borough boy, authorities confirmed. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Altima apparently had turned to avoid one pedestrian when he hit the 33-year-old victim in the parking lot at Memorial Park along the Passaic River shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen A.
PIX11

Long Island crash: motorcyclist dead, car driver charged with DWI

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A motorcyclist was killed in a gruesome Long Island crash early Thursday when he was caught up in the aftermath of a collision involving another driver, who was later charged with DWI, authorities said. The deadly chain of events began just after midnight when a 21-year-old woman lost control of a […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Smith Point County Park#Urban Search And Rescue
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Hospitalized After Hit By Vehicle On Huntington Station Roadway

Police have released the identity of a 73-year-old man who was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a Long Island road. Earnest Salley, of Melville, was identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in front of 284 Broadway in Huntington Station at about 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
riverheadlocal

Riverhead man dies in Main Road crash in Laurel

A Riverhead man died in a motor vehicle accident in Laurel Monday, Southold Town Police said in a press release issued this afternoon. Southold Police said Angelos Stavropoulos, 68, was operating his 2021 Toyota pick up truck eastbound on State Route 25 in Laurel. Monday at 2:45 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Four Nabbed For Selling E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors In Suffolk

Four adults on Long Island are accused of selling liquid nicotine to minors at businesses around Suffolk County. Police began investigating after receiving multiple complaints from the community, according to Suffolk County Police. Investigators subsequently checked numerous businesses in the area for compliance and determined that four individuals had sold...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Dover Woman Dies In Fairfield Crash

A 51-year-old Dover woman was killed in a Fairfield crash Tuesday, June 14, authorities said. Marina Prudencio was in a Chevy Cavalier that collided with a Mazda CX5 on on Passaic Avenue around 5:05 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna said.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
294K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy