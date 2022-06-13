ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump raised $250m to fight non-existent voter fraud but gave most of it to his own PAC, Jan 6 committee hears

By Richard Hall
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONJFI_0g9PymBU00

Donald Trump ’s presidential campaign raised $250 million from supporters by telling them the money would be used to fight voter fraud, but the campaign knew those claims of fraud were bogus and instead diverted the money to his own political organisation, the House committee investigating the January 6 attacked claimed on Monday.

Mr Trump’s campaign sent millions of fundraising emails to supporters encouraging them to donate to help fight voter fraud between election day and January 6, the committee said. Many of those emails asked supporters to donate to an “election defense fund” for legal cases related to the election.

However, an investigator for the committee said that fund did not exist, and most of that money went Mr Trump’s ‘Save America’ political action committee, not to election-related litigation.

“The evidence highlights how the Trump campaign pushed false election claims to fundraise, telling supporters it would be used to fight voter fraud that did not exist,” said Amanda Wick, senior investigative counsel for the House committee.

“The Trump campaign knew these claims of voter fraud were false yet they continued to barrage small-dollar donors with emails encouraging them to donate to something called the ‘Official Election Defense fund.’ The select committee discovered no such fund existed,” she added.

House committee member Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic congresswoman from California, said President Trump “used the lies he told to raise millions of dollars from the American people.”

Congresswoman Lofgren added that the committee’s investigation found evidence that “the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled donors as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for. So not only was there the Big Lie, there was the Big Rip Off.”

The committee played video testimony from a former Trump campaign digital director, Gary Coby, who agreed that the use of the phrase “election defense fund” was a “marketing tactic.”

Ms Vick, the committee investigator, said that the claims that the election was stolen were so successful that president Trump and his allies raised $250m, nearly $100m of which came in the first week after the election.

Most of that money went to Mr Trump; Save America PAC , which was founded on November 9, and not to election-related litigation, Ms Vick said.

She added that Mr Trump’s PAC then made millions of dollars in donations to political allies, including $1m to a charitable foundation founded by his chief of staff Mark Meadows and $5m to the company that ran President Trump’s January 6 rally in front of the White House.

“The fundraising emails continued through January 6, even as president Trump spoke on the Ellipse,” she said.

“Thirty minutes after the last email was fundraising sent, the Capitol was breached.”

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

OLD ‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Who is Barry Loudermilk and why did he give a tour of US Capitol to man accused of threatening lawmakers

Republican, military veteran, supporter of Donald Trump and his false claim the 2020 election was rigged, and elected representative for Georgia’s 11th congressional district.In addition to being all of those things, 63-year Barry Loudermilk is now also said to be a person who led a “not typical” tour of the US Capitol on Jan 5 2021. Furthermore, it is alleged by the committee investigating the Jan 6 attacks, that some of the people who were among the tour group took part in the storming of the Capitol the following day, with one of them holding a flagpole that appeared to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Ginni Thomas’ involvement in January 6th shows we have a big problem with the Supreme Court

New emails provide even more damning evidence that Ginni Thomas may have been involved in efforts to illegally overthrow the 2020 election victory of Joe Biden. Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — and together, the Thomases seem determined to demonstrate just how vulnerable our democracy is.In March, the Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas sent White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a series of urgent text messages in late 2020, demanding that he contest the legal election results. She told him that Trump should not concede.Then in May, the Washington Post also reported that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Newly released photos show Pence and family in hiding during Capitol riot

A newly released photograph shows then-vice president Mike Pence and his family in hiding after they were evacuated from the floor of the US Senate as a mob breached the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.The image, obtained by ABC News , shows Mr Pence inside a ceremonial office near the Senate floor with his wife Karen Pence, his brother (US representative Greg Pence) and the his daughter Charlotte. Karen Pence can be seen drawing the curtains to the room.Meanwhile, the panel has released footage of a tour given the day before the Capitol riot by Republican congressman Barry...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

McConnell, Manchin, Biden and Graham like it. So why is DC’s new gun deal a bitter pill to swallow?

On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey gave his Republican colleague Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina a fist bump. The two had plenty of reason to celebrate as they were part of a bipartisan team of 20 Senators who announced a deal on Sunday to address gun violence.As of right now, no legislative text exists. “We’re working on it right now, I don’t know” Mr Graham told The Independent. “Going to meet with folks tomorrow and we’ll see.” But the framework currently includes a grant program to encourage states to adopt extreme risk protection orders, also...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: After another devastating hearing, three new questions for the 6 January committee

The select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 spent its first prime time hearing last week trying to convey the stakes to the American public, mostly by illustrating just how dangerous and deadly the riot was. But the second week of committee hearings has mostly focused on how the Trump administration pushed the “Big Lie” – first the effort to sell it to the American public, and then the campaign by Donald Trump and certain of his lieutenants to force then-vice president Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election results in Congress on 6 January.Yesterday’s session showed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: In 2020, Biden said he wouldn’t compromise his values for Saudi oil. Now he’s changed his tune

Inflection moments are one-of-a-kind chances to change the course of history. The United States is currently in one of those moments, but the Biden administration has chosen political expediency over environmental heroism.With gas prices surging past $5 a gallon, and the Democratic Party watching its slim majorities in the House and Senate fade to life support as this November’s midterms approach, Biden chose to whiff on climate change. Instead of taking an admittedly Quixotic stand on oil conservation and urging Americans to adjust their wasteful habits, Biden opted to “reset” relations and crawl over to Saudi Arabia on bended knee...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Election Fraud#House#Democratic
The Independent

Florida teen who staged walkouts over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ introduces Joe Biden at White House Pride event

President Joe Biden condemned violence against transgender Americans and the wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ people before signing an executive order to bolster anti-discrimination measures and suicide prevention efforts.During the president’s second annual Pride event at the White House, the president criticised an “ultra MAGA” campaign of discriminatory measures – including more than 300 state-level bills filed by Republican legislators, mostly aimed at eliminating transgender healthcare and prohibiting transgender athletes from school sports – as well as efforts from Texas authorities to prosecute families of transgender children for child abuse and Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Act,” what opponents...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

GOP commission refuses to certify New Mexico primary vote

Votes in a New Mexico community are at risk of not counting after a Republican-led commission refused to approve primary election results over distrust of Dominion vote-tallying machines. Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to order the three-member Otero County commission to certify June 7 primary election results to ensure voters are not disenfranchised and that political candidates have access to the general election ballot in November.On Monday, the commission in its role as a county canvassing board voted unanimously against certifying the results of the primary without raising specific concerns...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

New Mexico prosecutor says GOP county must certify vote

New Mexico's top prosecutor on Thursday told a Republican-led county commission to comply with an order to certify results from its primary election, the latest development in a case arising from far-right conspiracy theories over voting machines that have spread across the country.A spokesperson for Attorney General Hector Balderas said the Otero County commission “must comply with the rule of law or we will take legal action.”The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state’s June 7 primary because of unspecified concerns with the equipment, even though it has identified no problems with...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

County's refusal to certify the vote hints at election chaos

The conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines that erupted during the 2020 presidential contest flared this week in a remote New Mexico county in what could be just a preview of the kind of chaos election experts fear is coming in the fall midterms and in 2024.The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state’s June 7 primary because of the equipment, in what was seen as another instance of how the falsehoods spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies have infected elections and threaten the democratic process.“We are in scary...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or even ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.The court, now composed almost entirely of Republican appointees, concluded that a less conservative court wrongly decided that abortion is among the fundamental privacy rights guaranteed by the Iowa Constitution and federal law.Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Then Iowa lawmakers could ban...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Justice Department hits out at January 6 committee for not sharing witness transcripts

The Justice Department has accused the January 6 committee of withholding witness transcripts that would aid the prosecution of people who attacked the US Capitol.In a letter sent to the committee on Wednesday, the DOJ said the “failure” to grant it access to the transcripts “complicates the department’s ability to investigate and prosecute those who engaged in criminal conduct” in relation to the Capitol attack.“It is critical that the Select Committee provide us with copies of the transcripts of all of its witness interviews,” continued the letter, which was signed by Assistant Attorneys General Kenneth Polite, Jr and Matthew...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Julian Assange to continue legal fight against extradition to the US

The legal fight to stop Julian Assange being sent to the United States is to continue despite the Home Secretary signing an order to extradite the WikiLeaks founder.His wife Stella pledged to fight the decision with “every available avenue”, pledging: “I’m going to use every waking hour fighting for Julian until he is free.”She said her husband had told her “recently” that he planned to kill himself if he was extradited.The Australian has spent more than three years in Belmarsh prison in London after he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy where he had been living since 2012.This is a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Deadline looms as election crisis in New Mexico intensifies

A standoff between a Republican-dominated county commission and New Mexico's Democratic secretary of state over the commission's conspiracy-fueled refusal to certify election results comes to a head Friday, the state's certification deadline.The showdown is providing a stark example of the chaos that election experts have warned about as those who promote the lie that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection seek to populate election offices across the country and the usually low-profile boards that certify the results.The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state’s June 7 primary because of...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy