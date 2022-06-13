ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Veteran RB David Johnson visits Saints

Free agent running back David Johnson visited the New Orleans Saints on Monday, multiple outlets reported.

Johnson, 30, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans after five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

He played in 13 games (four starts) in 2021, rushing for 228 yards and adding 32 catches for 225 yards and a score.

Johnson has rushed for 4,047 yards and 39 touchdowns and has 2,758 receiving yards and 18 TDs in 87 games (63 starts) since Arizona drafted him in the third round in 2015.

The Saints have a need in the backfield, where starter Alvin Kamara’s primary backups are 32-year-old Mark Ingram II and undrafted third-year back Tony Jones Jr.

–Field Level Media

