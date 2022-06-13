Avalanche sign forward Lukas Sedlak to one-year deal

Center Lukas Sedlak. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche announced the signing of forward Lukas Sedlak to a one-year contract for 2022-23. The contract brings Sedlak back to the NHL after three years spent in the KHL. No financial terms have been disclosed as of yet.

Sedlak was actually signed through next season with Traktor Chelyabinsk, but the team terminated his contract early last month, opening the door for Sedlak to return. HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga had snapped up Sedlak to bring him back to his home country just a few days after his contract was terminated, but Sedlak has apparently opted to take advantage of the assumed NHL out-clause in his Czech contract to return for a shot at an NHL role.

A solid 13th forward for three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado will be just the second NHL organization Sedlak’s been affiliated with. Sedlak was Columbus’s property ever since the team drafted him in 2011 all the way until he left the team as a free agent in 2019. He’s been one of the top scorers in the KHL ever since, putting up 43 points in 49 games with Chelyabinsk in 2021-22.

Cheap, affordable veteran depth will be crucial for the Avalanche as the team’s Cup window looks to open for years to come. They’ll inevitably push closer and closer to the salary cap, requiring the usage of players like Sedlak to be able to step into the lineup occasionally and perform. While nothing more than a depth role should be expected, he’s shown the ability in the past to be a reliable NHL forward and he returns as a more experienced player.