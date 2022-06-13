ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Avalanche sign forward Lukas Sedlak to one-year deal

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxGf9_0g9PxmDh00
Center Lukas Sedlak. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche announced the signing of forward Lukas Sedlak to a one-year contract for 2022-23. The contract brings Sedlak back to the NHL after three years spent in the KHL. No financial terms have been disclosed as of yet.

Sedlak was actually signed through next season with Traktor Chelyabinsk, but the team terminated his contract early last month, opening the door for Sedlak to return. HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga had snapped up Sedlak to bring him back to his home country just a few days after his contract was terminated, but Sedlak has apparently opted to take advantage of the assumed NHL out-clause in his Czech contract to return for a shot at an NHL role.

A solid 13th forward for three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado will be just the second NHL organization Sedlak’s been affiliated with. Sedlak was Columbus’s property ever since the team drafted him in 2011 all the way until he left the team as a free agent in 2019. He’s been one of the top scorers in the KHL ever since, putting up 43 points in 49 games with Chelyabinsk in 2021-22.

Cheap, affordable veteran depth will be crucial for the Avalanche as the team’s Cup window looks to open for years to come. They’ll inevitably push closer and closer to the salary cap, requiring the usage of players like Sedlak to be able to step into the lineup occasionally and perform. While nothing more than a depth role should be expected, he’s shown the ability in the past to be a reliable NHL forward and he returns as a more experienced player.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers reportedly interested in former Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill?

Entering this season, the second-longest tenured coach in the league behind future Hall-of-Famer Jon Cooper was Detroit Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill. After just one playoff appearance (in his first year as coach), though, the rebuilding squad finally decided to move on as they try and begin their rise back toward contention. That makes the 48-year-old Blashill an experienced option on the open market, as he’s been in coaching roles since 1998 and coaching professionally since joining the Detroit organization in 2011. While he doesn’t have the shiniest resume, some of that can be attributed to the poor roster he was given in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights showing interest in Bruce Cassidy for HC opening?

It has been an offseason of some surprise when it comes to the coaching carousel around the league. The Vegas Golden Knights opted to part ways with Peter DeBoer, their second coaching change in their five seasons of existence, making them one of the more prominent teams looking for a new bench boss. Recently, there was a surprise addition to the coaching market when Boston let Bruce Cassidy go earlier this week. As Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports, the Golden Knights have started to key in on Cassidy as their top candidate over the last few days.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at the Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming free agents

There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign, too. Let's take a look at the Vegas Golden Knights. Key Restricted Free Agents. F Nicolas Roy – After a 2019 trade brought him to Vegas,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Denver, CO
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex DeBrincat not expected to remain with Blackhawks amid rebuild

The Chicago Blackhawks are committed to a full rebuild now that Kyle Davidson has taken over as general manager. He has said so on several occasions and proved his intentions by trading 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel for a haul of assets. Franchise icons like Jonathan Toews have openly wondered about what that means for their future with the organization, as a complete teardown appears to be on the way.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hc Dynamo Pardubice#The Colorado Avalanche#Czech#The Columbus Blue Jackets
NBC Sports

Bruins head coach candidates: Three contenders reportedly 'in the mix'

The Boston Bruins appear to be in a hurry to fill Bruce Cassidy's position. Just a week after Cassidy was abruptly fired, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman named three candidates who are "in the mix" for the Bruins' head coach job on his "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday morning. Friedman listed Jim...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Rebuilding Blackhawks 'testing the value' of most of their players

The Chicago Blackhawks have been clear about the direction of their franchise under GM Kyle Davidson, both through words and actions. Davidson himself has not been shy about using the term “rebuild” to describe the state of the organization, and it became completely clear that the team was in fact rebuilding when it traded Brandon Hagel — a young, cheap, productive player — to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a package of picks and young players.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Looking at Kaapo Kakko's restricted free agency

In what would prove to be their final game of the season last night, a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Rangers made the surprising choice to list forward Kaapo Kakko as a healthy scratch in favor of Dryden Hunt. It would be fair to say Kakko, the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has not played up to projections so far in his young career, however given the team’s choice to scratch forward Ryan Reaves and the apparent severity of Ryan Strome’s injury, along with the developing chemistry between Kakko and linemates Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil, seeing Kakko sit was a surprise to say the least.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano out 'for now' with injury

The Colorado Avalanche have only lost two games so far in their run to the Stanley Cup Final, a feat made even more impressive by the storm of injuries the team has been forced to endure. Defenseman Samuel Girard was knocked out for the rest of the playoffs against St. Louis, and star center Nazem Kadri is not expected to return for the rest of the playoffs either as he recovers from surgery on his thumb. Now, you can add another name to that list. Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is out “for now,” according to coach Jared Bednar. (as relayed by The Denver Gazette’s Vinny Benedetto) Bednar adds that Cogliano’s injury is a “similar situation” to Kadri’s.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Flyers reportedly offer head-coaching job to John Tortorella

The Philadelphia Flyers have offered John Tortorella the opportunity to fill their head-coaching vacancy, according to a report by ESPN hockey analyst Kevin Weekes. This latest report comes days after Daily Faceoff president of hockey content Frank Seravalli indicated the Flyers narrowed down their coaching search to a group of finalists — including Tortorella and ex-New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders fire John Gruden, Jim Hiller as assistant coaches

The New York Islanders continue to change their coaching staff, this time relieving assistants John Gruden and Jim Hiller of their duties. That leaves the full run of assistant roles open after Lane Lambert was promoted to head coach, taking the spot of the dismissed Barry Trotz. No replacements have been named at this point.
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars sign NHL veteran Alexander Petrovic

While the Dallas Stars are currently searching for the franchise’s next head coach, that hasn’t stopped their front office from conducting some offseason business as well. With big negotiations for Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger set to come, the team has decided to take care of some smaller business first. Earlier today, the team signed pending restricted free agent Denis Gurianov, and now CapFriendly reports that the team is re-signing an important AHL defenseman: Alexander Petrovic.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens extend Chris Wideman with two-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Chris Wideman on a two-year contract extension that will keep him in town through the 2023-24 season. Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports that the deal will pay Wideman $750K in 2022-23 and $775K in 2023-24. For a player like Wideman,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

One-time All-Star LW James Neal hopes to play next season

Because of his performances the last few seasons, it’s easy to forget that at one point, James Neal was among the most consistent offensive players in the league. For 10 straight seasons, starting when he entered the league in 2008, Neal recorded at least 21 goals. He has 296 all- time, over a near 900-game NHL career. For a player with so much success at the highest level, a demotion to the minor leagues might mean it was time to call it quits. Not so for Neal, who has rediscovered his passion for the game while helping the Springfield Thunderbirds chase a Calder Cup.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy