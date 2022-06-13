ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to 'extremely hazardous conditions'

By Claudia Dominguez, CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone National Park announced on Monday that all entrances to the park are temporarily closed due to "extremely hazardous conditions" caused by "unprecedented" rainfall and flooding. "Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily CLOSED due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented...

WATCH: Yellowstone River Flooding Sweeps Away Entire Bridge at Yellowstone National Park

While the flooding continues in Yellowstone National Park, more videos are surfacing that demonstrate the sheer force and damage of the water. Among the recent videos gaining traction online is one from bystander Ryan Schrope. The witness captured a bridge collapse with the power of the raging river below. Following the incident, he posted an incredible and terrifying video on his Instagram, which quickly caught a lot of attention.
Montana State
Yellowstone flooding – live: Tourists warned National Park closed for months as video shows perilous escape

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years. Officials say the landscape has ben changed “literally”.All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure. Read More Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone floodingYellowstone officials assess damage after historic floodsYellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000
Parts of storm-wrecked Yellowstone to remain shut all year

Parts of Yellowstone will remain closed for the rest of the year because of extensive flood damage, managers say, with the oldest national park in the United States completely shuttered Wednesday. Yellowstone Park, which welcomed more than 4.8 million visitors last year, is America's oldest national park.
Yellowstone National Park Flooding No Longer a ‘Thousand Year Event,’ Park Superintendent Cites

During Yellowstone National Park‘s press conference, Superintendent Cam Sholly spoke to the implications of 2022’s “disastrous” flood. “Over the weekend and into Sunday night, we received about two-to-three inches of rain, with some warming temperatures… That dropped onto about five-and-a-half inches of snow that melted,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly explained Tuesday, June 14. This “caused a major flood event in most of the northern range of Yellowstone,” he told attending trades, including Outsider.
