GILLETTE, Wyo. — A continued effort to return a close relative of the walleye to an eastern Wyoming fishery is underway, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Anglers trying their luck at Glendo Reservoir in pursuit of walleye should pay close attention to their catches, as some of those fish may not be walleye at all and may instead be a close familial relation known as sauger.

GLENDO, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO