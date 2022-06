Tim Duncan is widely considered the greatest power forward of all time, and the San Antonio Spurs legend won 5 NBA championships with the organization between 1999 and 2014. Duncan had every right to be an arrogant player, he had the accolades to back it up, but instead, he is known for being one of the most humble and quiet superstars that the league has ever seen.

