Dania Beach, FL

BSO investigating Brightline crash in Dania Beach

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

Broward Sheriff's Office investigating Brightline crash in Dania Beach 00:15

DANIA BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a Brightline crash in Dania Beach.

According to BSO, the train struck a vehicle near Dixie Highway and Phippen-Waiters Road.

At this time, BSO said there were no reported injuries.

The crossing may be blocked for a while as deputies investigate.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

