Mystery package contained 220 pounds of marijuana

NORFOLK, Va. — Two men remain jailed after Norfolk Police seized more than 220 pounds of marijuana from a package delivered to the Berkley Supermarket on June 1, 2022 .

Mike Palmer owns Berkley Supermarket and said he had no idea why the package arrived at his nine-month-old business.

The court documents obtained by WTKR revealed two men, 32-year-old Lichuang Dai and 32-year-old Jianfeng Ma, both of New York, came to the store to ask about the package minutes after the UHaul-sized box was delivered.

"When the initial package came I was there, then I had to go," Palmer told WTKR. "When the cops came I wasn't there, but my staff called me over and told me what happened. By the time I got there the cops were already gone."

Palmer said the situation has led to changes in his business.

"We're now tracking all of our deliveries in terms of what is expected," Palmer said. "If a package comes in that wasn't scheduled, that package will now be open before the delivery driver leaves."

Norfolk Police said the men arrested in this case were not affiliated with Berkley Supermarket nor any of its employees.

Dai and Ma were charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana and transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth.