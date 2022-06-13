ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FQrz_0g9Pwy2200

Britain’s government on Monday proposed new legislation that would unilaterally change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some U.K. lawmakers and EU officials who say the move violates international law.

The proposed bill seeks to remove customs checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. That will override parts of the trade treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed with the European Union less than two years ago.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss maintained that Britain is acting within international law, and blamed the EU for blocking a negotiated settlement. The European Commission said it could take legal action against the U.K.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said the EU’s executive arm will consider launching new infringement procedures to "protect the EU single market from the risks that the violation of the protocol creates for EU businesses and for the health and safety of EU citizens.”

In Ireland, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said it was “very regrettable for a country like the U.K. to renege on an international treaty."

Brushing aside criticism, Johnson told reporters that the proposed change is “relatively simple to do."

“Frankly, it’s a relatively trivial set of adjustments in the grand scheme of things," he told LBC Radio.

He argued that his government's “higher and prior legal commitment” is to the 1998 Good Friday agreement that brought peace and stability to Northern Ireland.

Arrangements for Northern Ireland — the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU nation — have proved the thorniest issue in Britain’s divorce from the bloc, which became final at the end of 2020. At the center of the dispute is the Northern Ireland Protocol, which now regulates trade ties between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, part of the EU.

Britain and the EU agreed in their Brexit deal that the Irish land border would be kept free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Instead, to protect the EU’s single market, there are checks on some goods, such as meat and eggs, entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.

But the arrangement has proved politically damaging for Johnson because it treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the United Kingdom. Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party has refused to return to the region’s power-sharing government until the protocol is scrapped or substantially changed.

The bill to override that arrangement is expected to face opposition in Parliament, including from members of Johnson's own Conservative ranks. Critics say unilaterally changing the protocol would be illegal and would damage Britain’s standing with other countries because it's part of a treaty considered binding under international law.

In Brussels, Sefcovic said the protocol was the “one and only solution we could jointly find to protect the hard-earned gains of the peace process in Northern Ireland."

He added that the EU remains open to discussions with the British government to find a solution to the dispute.

———

Associated Press reporter Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this story.

———

Follow AP's coverage of Brexit at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pound slammed by prospect of new Scottish independence vote

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Sterling plunged on Tuesday to a 13-month low versus the euro and fell below $1.20 for the first time since the start of the pandemic after Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was set to share details on plans for a new independence referendum.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain's LGIM votes against fewer companies for climate failures

(Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management said on Tuesday it had voted against chairs at 80 companies this year for failing to meet its minimum climate change standards, down 35% from last year after it found more businesses had laid out decarbonisation ambitions. Firms in the oil and gas,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Uk#Eu#Post Brexit#The European Union#British#The European Commission#Lbc Radio
POLITICO

U.S. importers brace for chaos as Uyghur Act looms

Hi, China Watchers. This week we probe U.S. importer panic about the impending implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, check in on the Covid-19 Wuhan lab leak theory and study the career path of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s preferred propagandist. We’ll also spotlight the memoir of a China tech industry whistleblower, who warns that U.S. companies doing business with Chinese firms increasingly face a choice between profit and patriotism.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
BBC

Cardiff Labour MP told off over single market comments

Labour have reprimanded a frontbench MP after she told a private meeting she hoped the UK could return to the EU single market if the party formed a government. The Sun reported that shadow minister Anna McMorrin made the comments in a private meeting with party supporters. Labour policy does...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia tells Ukraine to lay down arms in Sievierodonetsk battle

KYIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia told Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk to lay down their arms by early Wednesday, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine. Ukraine is calling for an increase in Western heavy weapons...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Tanzania accused of violence on Maasai protesting eviction

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s government is accused of using violence against Maasai herders protesting efforts to evict them from one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, the latest friction between those who see certain African landscapes as a lucrative playground and those who simply call them home.
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Pakistan Further Removes Fuel Subsidies to Win IMF Funding -Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan on Wednesday further removed fuel subsidies in a bid to trim the fiscal deficit and aimed at securing critical support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the finance ministry said. "Government has decided to end subsidies on fuel and raise prices starting midnight" Finance Minister Miftah Ismail...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

697K+
Followers
160K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy