ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rules against migrant detainees seeking bond hearings

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8XXs_0g9Pwi9e00

June 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled against migrants being held in long-term detention in a pair of related decisions issued Monday, striking down their claims of a right to bond hearings.

In the both cases, Johnson vs. Arteaga-Martinez and Garland vs. Aleman Gonzalez, the high court found against non-U.S. citizens seeking to end their lengthy detentions while fighting deportation orders issued against them.

The undocumented migrants in both cases argued they are entitled to bond hearings while being held under Section 1231 of the U.S. Code, also known as the post-removal order statute.

The law allows the government to keep such migrants locked up in detention even as they seek to establish amnesty claims that they will be persecuted or tortured if deported to their native countries. Such cases can take months or even years to decide.

In its 8-1 ruling on Johnson vs. Arteaga-Martinez, the Supreme Court held that the text of Section 1231 does not obligate the government to provide bond hearings after six months of detention in such cases.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the opinion and was joined in full by seven other justices. Justice Stephen Breyer, meanwhile, concurred with part of the decision and dissented on another part.

Meanwhile, the court ruled against migrants by a 6-3 margin in the related case of Garland vs. Aleman Gonzalez.

The latter case was a consolidated class-action suit in which claimants similarly argued that detainees held under the post-removal order statute are entitled to bond hearings after six months.

The high court's decision also overturned a lower court ruling finding that such detainees were entitled to class-wide injunctive relief.

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said the Immigration and Nationality Act "generally prohibits lower courts from entering injunctions" ordering immigration officials to refrain from enforcing the country's statutes regarding immigration.

Comments / 61

Sigsafe365
3d ago

I just don't get it??? Why does any undocumented, non citizen, here illegally, feel that they have rights under the constitution???These people are legitimately insane!🤯 Just like their Democratic sponsers!

Reply(1)
104
Independentantiblue
3d ago

illegals have absolutely no rights in the United States why would the court system be extended to them at taxpayer expense

Reply(2)
82
Glitz Garcia
2d ago

good these leeches shouldnt hav rights at all bcuz they broke our laws by illegally being here, they should b deported and they should not have any lawyers either bcuz all that comes out of our pockets

Reply(4)
19
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Samuel Alito
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Detention#Detainees#Justice Sotomayor#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS New York

Fearing Supreme Court ruling, Mayor Adams trying to set gun carry limits

NEW YORK -- With the Supreme Court poised to overturn all or part of New York's right-to-carry law, Mayor Eric Adams is devising a plan to get lawmakers to pass federal, state and local laws to limit as much as possible the places where gun owners can bring their weapons.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the mayor is trying to get out ahead of a possible ruling that he says is giving him nightmares.Think about it, the people who now can only bring their weapons to a gun range may soon be able to openly carry them wherever they go....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
378K+
Followers
59K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy