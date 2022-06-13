Local elections study guide: Who are you voting for on Tuesday?
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Primary election day on Tuesday includes several countywide races on the ballot. The following list is a collection of the candidates running for office in Spartanburg, Greenville, and Anderson counties.
Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
Find your polling place here.
Spartanburg
Spartanburg County Council District 2
|Jack A. Mabry
|Republican Party
|O’Neal Mintz
|Republican Party
Spartanburg County Council District 5
|Jeffrey A. Horton Jr.
|Republican Party
|Louis Nespeca
|Republican Party
|Bob Walker
|Republican Party
Spartanburg County Council District 6
|Jessica Coker
|Republican Party
|Alex Turner
|Republican Party
Spartanburg County Treasurer
SC state elections guide (Primary Election, June 14, 2022) The Final Four: Candidates prepare to challenge SC Gov. McMaster in primary election
|Michael G. Carter
|Republican Party
|Al Hodges
|Republican Party
Greenville
Greenville County Council District 17
|Joe Dill
|Republican Party
|Joey Russo
|Republican Party
Greenville County Council District 19
|Benton Blount
|Republican Party
|Jackie M. Clark
|Republican Party
|I van Mathena
|Republican Party
|Willis H. Meadows
|Republican Party
Greenville County Council District 23
|Alan Mitchell
|Democratic Party
|David C. Mitchell
|Democratic Party
Greenville County Council District 26
|Lynn Ballard
|Republican Party
|Rick Bradley
|Republican Party
Anderson
Anderson County Probate Court
|J.T. Foster
|Republican Party
|Jamie Saxon
|Republican Party
Anderson County Auditor
|John Benca
|Republican Party
|Dani Caldwell
|Republican Party
Anderson County Council District 3
|Greg Elgin
|Republican Party
|Ray Graham
|Republican Party
Anderson County Council District 5
|Tommy Dunn
|Republican Party
|Robert T. McCurry
|Republican Party
South Carolina House of Representatives District 27
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|Cynthia Horner
|Republican Party
|Laird Minor
|Republican Party
|David Vaughan
|Republican Party
|Ira Williams
|Republican Party
|Keith Blandford
|Republican Party
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0