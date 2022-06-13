Local elections study guide: Who are you voting for on Tuesday?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Primary election day on Tuesday includes several countywide races on the ballot. The following list is a collection of the candidates running for office in Spartanburg, Greenville, and Anderson counties.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Find your polling place here.

Spartanburg

Spartanburg County Council District 2

Spartanburg County Council District 5

Spartanburg County Council District 6

Jessica Coker Republican Party Alex Turner Republican Party

Spartanburg County Treasurer

Greenville

Greenville County Council District 17

Joe Dill Republican Party Joey Russo Republican Party

Greenville County Council District 19

Greenville County Council District 23

Greenville County Council District 26

Lynn Ballard Republican Party Rick Bradley Republican Party

Anderson

Anderson County Probate Court

J.T. Foster Republican Party Jamie Saxon Republican Party

Anderson County Auditor

John Benca Republican Party Dani Caldwell Republican Party

Anderson County Council District 3

Greg Elgin Republican Party Ray Graham Republican Party

Anderson County Council District 5

South Carolina House of Representatives District 27

