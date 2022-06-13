ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Local elections study guide: Who are you voting for on Tuesday?

By Scott Den Herder
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Primary election day on Tuesday includes several countywide races on the ballot. The following list is a collection of the candidates running for office in Spartanburg, Greenville, and Anderson counties.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Find your polling place here.

Spartanburg

Spartanburg County Council District 2

Jack A. Mabry Republican Party
O’Neal Mintz Republican Party

Spartanburg County Council District 5

Jeffrey A. Horton Jr. Republican Party
Louis Nespeca Republican Party
Bob Walker Republican Party

Spartanburg County Council District 6

Jessica Coker Republican Party
Alex Turner Republican Party

Spartanburg County Treasurer

Michael G. Carter Republican Party
Al Hodges Republican Party
Greenville

Greenville County Council District 17

Joe Dill Republican Party
Joey Russo Republican Party

Greenville County Council District 19

Benton Blount Republican Party
Jackie M. Clark Republican Party
I van Mathena Republican Party
Willis H. Meadows Republican Party

Greenville County Council District 23

Alan Mitchell Democratic Party
David C. Mitchell Democratic Party

Greenville County Council District 26

Lynn Ballard Republican Party
Rick Bradley Republican Party

Anderson

Anderson County Probate Court

J.T. Foster Republican Party
Jamie Saxon Republican Party

Anderson County Auditor

John Benca Republican Party
Dani Caldwell Republican Party

Anderson County Council District 3

Greg Elgin Republican Party
Ray Graham Republican Party

Anderson County Council District 5

Tommy Dunn Republican Party
Robert T. McCurry Republican Party

South Carolina House of Representatives District 27

Cynthia Horner Republican Party
Laird Minor Republican Party
David Vaughan Republican Party
Ira Williams Republican Party
Keith Blandford Republican Party
