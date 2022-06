As demand for CBD grows, farmers are looking for ways to maximize their yield. Is there a way to do that? Enters science. According to a new study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, there is a way to grow cannabis for maximum CBD yield. A collaborative project between Khon Kaen University in Thailand and the University of York in the U.K., noted the booming demand for cannabinoids, highlighting that the global market is projected to hit $9.69 billion by 2025.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 HOURS AGO