ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Fatal hit-and-run crash kills road crew worker in Washington County

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbAjD_0g9PvTtq00

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a road crew worker early this morning in Washington County.

Around 4:19 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck while working in a construction zone.

The road crew was backing up in the left lane of I-70 and removing barrels from a previous project according to preliminary investigation.

The victim, 34-year-old Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos of Capitol Heights, was pulling barrels away from the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Police say the driver pulled onto the right shoulder for a short time, but soon left the scene.

Ramos died on the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray or silver, older model pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.

Maryland State Police are investigating this case and anyone with any information is asked to call 301-766-3800.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Washington State
City
Capitol Heights, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
NBC Washington

Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said. Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

18-year-old dead after water rescue at Pennsylvania state park

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a confirmed drowning at Codorus State Park in York County Tuesday afternoon. York County dispatch confirmed a water rescue did take place and that the county coroner was on scene for the death of an 18-year-old man. The 18-year-old’s name has not been […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Crew#Traffic Accident#The Maryland State Police#Ford
Ocean City Today

Ellicott City man arrested for Ocean City stabbing

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Ocean City and the man accused of committing the act was taken into custody a short time after. Henry James Trotier, 21, of Ellicott City, Maryland was arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 4:15 a.m. that morning and charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a deadly weapon to injure another person, and reckless endangerment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies teen who drowned at central Pa. lake

An 18-year-old from Maryland has been identified as the man who drowned at Corodus State Park on Tuesday evening. York County Coroner Pam Gay shared that Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim, from Silver Spring, was walking with friends at a camping and swimming area at the park Tuesday afternoon. The group decided to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
vigourtimes.com

Maryland man drowns while rescuing child from rip current in Myrtle Beach

A 21-year-old Maryland man on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, drowned earlier this week after rescuing the child of another swimmer from a rip current, according to officials and local reports. Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Maryland, went missing Monday around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue North while helping...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfmd.com

Highway Worker Killed On I-70 In Washington County

He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md. (KM) – Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
localdvm.com

Lockdown lifted after ‘incident’ at Montgomery County high school

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a situation that took place on the school’s property. Chris Cram, Director, Department of Communications for Montgomery County Public Schools, said that police recommended administrators at Montgomery Blair High School initiate the lockdown because of an “incident” that took place on school grounds, outside of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
abc27 News

18-year-old identified after drowning in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a confirmed drowning at Codorus State Park in York County Tuesday afternoon. York County dispatch confirmed a water rescue did take place and that the county coroner was on scene for the death of an 18-year-old man. Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim of Silver Spring Maryland […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy