Fatal hit-and-run crash kills road crew worker in Washington County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a road crew worker early this morning in Washington County.

Around 4:19 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck while working in a construction zone.

The road crew was backing up in the left lane of I-70 and removing barrels from a previous project according to preliminary investigation.

The victim, 34-year-old Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos of Capitol Heights, was pulling barrels away from the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Police say the driver pulled onto the right shoulder for a short time, but soon left the scene.

Ramos died on the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray or silver, older model pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.

Maryland State Police are investigating this case and anyone with any information is asked to call 301-766-3800.