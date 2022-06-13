Scam involving 'ghost' RSW airport workers lands manager an eight-year prison sentence

A Fort Myers man who pleaded guilty in April to a $900,000 fraud and money-laundering scheme at Southwest Florida International Airport was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison.

Thomas Brennan, 73, of Fort Myers, one of 10 people charged in a scam to defraud the Lee County Port Authority, was found guilty and sentenced to 96 months in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, for one count each of RICO conspiracy, scheme to defraud, and money laundering over $100,000. Each charge is a first-degree felony.

Brennan was site manager and ultimately discovered to have falsified time sheets that were submitted to the Port Authority, the government agency that oversees the RSW airport, charging them more than $900,000 for hours never worked and turning in timesheets for "ghost employees."

Illegal activity was uncovered during an audit by the Lee County Clerk of Court of the port authority airport service contracts that began in late 2017. The audit identified possible criminal activity with Triangle Services of Florida, the agency that was contracted to clean the airport.

The audit findings were brought to State Attorney Amira Fox who had the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit review the evidence.

Assistant State Attorney James D. Miller, head of the unit, along with investigators determined there was evidence of criminal activity and the case was turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for investigation.

The audit found that Brennan, the manager of Triangle Services of Florida, was putting “ghost” employees on the books. These were real people who it appears did not actually work at the airport to do cleaning.

Brennan, would manually add the employees to the automated system since they did not physically, nor in any way, report to work to clock in.

The audit identified employees who did not actually work at the airport but were added to the third shift, between 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., from 2014 through 2017.

The employees hired not only never reported to work, they never did any training, and their airport access badges were never utilized but they were getting their salaries billed to the Lee County Port Authority.

These people, now defendants in this case, are accused of getting fraudulent paychecks and then either giving financial benefits such as a few hundred dollars per paycheck or personal services like mowing Brennan’s lawn. Some of the defendants also received health insurance.

Eight other defendants involved in this scheme have been convicted. In the cases that have concluded, the State has collected $223,800 in restitution.

