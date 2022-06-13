ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia De Bortoli sits down with Adam Sandler, rising star Juancho Hernangomez to talk about ‘Hustle’

By Hillary Reilly, Olivia De Bortoli, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6LVY_0g9Pv2Oi00

Adam Sandler is most known for his comedy films, but “Hustle” shows a little bit more of his serious side.

He plays a basketball scouting coach for the Philadelphia 76ers who is sick of the humdrum in his job. He wants to break out of the scouting game and eventually become a coach but along the way he runs into an unlikely star.

Juancho Hernangomez, who is new to the entertainment industry, got his breakout role while doing this film with Sandler. His character’s life is about to change once he’s discovered playing basketball and he will have to make the decision to leave his family to support them and play the sport he loves.

Sandler said this is a great movie because it not only tells the story of a young basketball player, but it also is a great story about family, love and supporting one another.

“Hustle” is streaming on Netflix now and playing in select theaters.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 13, 2022.

