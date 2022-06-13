ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sono-Tek Gears Up To Join Russell Microcap

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sono-Tek Corp SOTK looks to join the Russell Microcap Index after the 2022 Russell Index annual reconstitution on June 27, as per FTSE...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $81M Of 4 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped around 150 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse Russell#Gears#Sono Tek Gears Up To Join#Sono Tek Corp Sotk#Russell Index#The Nasdaq Capital Market#Fy22#Price Action
Benzinga

Crypto A Con? Jim Cramer Sounds Alarm After Calling Ethereum 'Terrific' And Becoming 'A Believer'

Jim Cramer is fickle when it comes to stock recommendations. The same could be said for cryptocurrency. What Happened: The CNBC host sounded the alarm on the crypto sector Monday after previously recommending viewers to invest. He labeled the events of the cryptocurrency sector as “Crypto Monday,” led by Celsius and others pausing trades and withdrawals on users’ accounts.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money. When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Stock Jumped 5% Today

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares surged Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement. What To Know: In an effort to tame rising inflation, the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, representing the most aggressive rate hike since 1994. "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Tilray's Broken Coast Launches New Summer Lineup Of Cannabis Products

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding Broken Coast’s cannabis portfolio with the launch of their summer lineup of products, including: premium craft-cannabis BC (British Columbia) flower, liquid wax vapes and butane hash oil ("BHO") vapes. "Broken Coast is a heritage cannabis brand that provides consumers with exceptional experiences...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are down amid overall market weakness, trading lower by 3.91% to $103.46. The Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years. “Inflation remains...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For June 15, 2022

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 10.89% at $1.12. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.82% at $1.85. Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 7.80% at $7.19. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.72% at $2.70. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.29% at $0.22. Canopy Gwth CGC shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power, Bitcoin And Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 53.86%, 99.70% and 42.38% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is A Great One

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS is a great company, with a great yield. When asked about Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA, he said, "We are recommending and own Eli Lilly and Company LLY for the Investing Club." Cramer said he believes...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Research: Tesla To Be Overtaken By This Legacy Automaker As Top EV Maker By 2024

Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could grab the top electric vehicle maker crown from Tesla Inc TSLA, according to a research report by Bloomberg Intelligence. What Happened: Volkswagen’s battery electric vehicle share already tops that of Tesla in Europe and the legacy automaker needs to replicate that success in other regions, particularly China where it is currently struggling to grow the electric vehicle share.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 269 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX. 180 Life Sciences ATNF was the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $46,652 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $46,652, which is 15.06x the current floor price of 2.8 Ethereum ETH/USD ($46,652 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy