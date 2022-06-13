Adopt-a-Pet: Forest needs a relaxed forever home

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering dads FREE admission on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 19. Bring dad to see what’s new at the Best Zoo in the Nation!. “If your dad hasn’t been to the Zoo in a while, it’s a good opportunity to try some of the new things that we’ve added,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “You can hang, literally, on the Kanga Klimb aerial ropes course, walk with kangaroos in Roo Valley, visit hippo father-to-be Tucker, or just enjoy the beauty of the botanical garden.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO