Kanawha County, WV

Vehicle fire closes southbound lanes of I-77 in Kanawha County

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGSGJ_0g9Ptcxv00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle fire has closed all southbound lanes of traffic on I-77 near mile marker 109.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 2 p.m.

They say the vehicle was on the side of the road and no one was inside when it caught on fire.

The Charleston Fire Department, the Malden Volunteer Fire Department, Sissonville VFD and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.

