At Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting the City of Cortland announced that they had come to an agreement with the Cortland Police Benevolent Association. (PBA) The collective bargaining agreement did expire on December 31, 2020 and since then the PBA and the city have engaged in extensive contractual negotiations over a long time in an effort to reach a fair and equitable agreement.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO