ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories posted

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEhN1_0g9PsgX200

A Heat Advisory has been posted for counties along and north of I-94 until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s, with dew point temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. This will generate heat index values ranging between 100 to 104 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties until Wednesday night. Combining the actual temperature and dew point temperature in these counties, the heat index will range between 100 to 110 degrees.

Remember to check your cars before walking away as a closed car can heat up extremely fast in these conditions.

car vs. air temp

The combination of heat and humidity in West Michigan will be dangerous on Tuesday and Wednesday, having a potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in cool areas, do your best to stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, don't forget about your pets!

Hot pavement warning

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy: Thousands without power in SE Michigan due to storms, heat

DETROIT – Dangerous heat and severe weather in Southeast Michigan has knocked out power to thousands in the region. DTE Energy reported about 11,000 customers without power in their service area as of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, with 286 crews in the field. The biggest outages are in Western Oakland County into Livingston County, and into the Thumb area.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]
TOMAH, WI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how long hazardous heat and humidity will last for SE Michigan

DETROIT – An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties from now until 8 a.m., Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair Counties from now until 8 a.m., Thursday. Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsdale, MI
fox2detroit.com

Severe thunderstorms followed by 90-degree temps hit Southeast Michigan Thursday

(FOX 2) - Some inclement weather is striking Southeast Michigan Thursday morning as a storm carrying wind gusts up to 60 mph is barreling through the state. Strong to severe storms, which are currently tracking through Washtenaw, Livingston and now parts of Oakland Counties are bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to nearly 50 mph. The rain is doing what's called "training" where it continues to ride the same track... meaning flooding could become a concern for these locations.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#West Michigan
Detroit News

'Dangerous heat' forecast for 7 Michigan counties on Wednesday. What you need to know

Summer officially starts next week, but southeast Michigan is about to bake in its warmest air of the year so far — heat that could pose hazards for some residents. Wednesday could draw record-setting temperatures thanks to a dome of high pressure reaching across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes, according to the National Weather Service.
WNEM

Michigan State Police issue heat warning

Today's top stories include the search for a homicide suspect, several break-ins in Tuscola County, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, June 14. First Warn 5: Monday evening, June 13. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Any rain should end...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Vicksburg Man Snags Stunning Photos of This Week’s Severe Storm

Severe weather is no joke, especially when there's a threat of a tornado and/or large hail. Southwest Michigan was facing such a storm earlier this week (6/13/22). The forecast told residents to expect wind gusts up to 60mph, hail, and a possible tornado. While, thankfully, the storm seemed to weaken before any damage was done, it also provided a stunning view.
VICKSBURG, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
MLive

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 80 mph winds, a tornado, 2-inch hail

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for much of southwest and south-central Lower Michigan. Here are the counties in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch does not officially cover Kent County and Grand Rapids. It also doesn’t cover Ann Arbor and Detroit. Here...
DETROIT, MI
UPMATTERS

Michigan family drives 200 millionth vehicle across Mackinac Bridge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Michigan family now has the distinct honor of driving the 200 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday evening. The Dalman family of Tawas City drove across the bridge at 6:18 p.m., giving them claim to a milestone, 65 years in the making. Kurt Dalman was driving, with passengers Anna Dalman, and their children, Seth and Teresa.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

PHOTOS: Power outages, road closures due to severe weather

Mishawaka. Photo courtesy: Ashley Sells St. Joseph, Michigan South of Bristol Granger South Bend Cleveland Road. Photo courtesy: Rick Paula Burmeister River Park. Photo courtesy: Theresa Mangus Niles. Photo courtesy: Zina Chapman Niles. Photo courtesy: Zina Chapman South Bend. Photo courtesy: Jessica Nicole West side of South Bend. Photo courtesy: Nephtali Penate North Beach in South Haven. Photo courtesy: Matt Hummel Elkhart. Photo courtesy: Tara Hodges Warren Township. Photo courtesy: George Gherardi Mishawaka. Photo courtesy: Greg Evans Mishawaka. Photo courtesy: Greg Evans Marble-sized hail in Jimtown. Photo courtesy: Kendra Nafziger Miami Club Drive and Linden Avenue in Mishawaka Dutch Settlement Road in Marcellus St. Joseph. Photo courtesy: Kelly Sutherland Southeast Elkhart. Photo courtesy: Ruth Eslick Niles. Photo courtesy: Kara Whelchel Photo courtesy: Robert Christman Michigan City. Photo courtesy: Carrie Bennett Three Oaks: Photo courtesy: Nancy Freeze Michigan City. Photo courtesy: Angel Marie Photo courtesy: Laura Zartman Photo courtesy: April Govan Photo courtesy: Melmack Melmackk Photo courtesy: MaryAnn Hemminger-Tealer Photo courtesy: Amanda Lynn Photo courtesy: Shannon Hall Photo courtesy: Erin Doncilovic Photo courtesy: Shaun Sowers Photo courtesy: Eric Ivacic Lakeville. Photo courtesy: Bev Braniff Photo courtesy: Mikey Trix LaCrosse. Photo courtesy: Brandi Younggreen Berrien Springs. Photo courtesy: Teddy Jones Photo courtesy: JayLyn Griffin Goshen. Photo courtesy: Susan Szybowicz Photo courtesy: Sarah Folino.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy