Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories posted

A Heat Advisory has been posted for counties along and north of I-94 until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s, with dew point temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. This will generate heat index values ranging between 100 to 104 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties until Wednesday night. Combining the actual temperature and dew point temperature in these counties, the heat index will range between 100 to 110 degrees.

Remember to check your cars before walking away as a closed car can heat up extremely fast in these conditions.

car vs. air temp

The combination of heat and humidity in West Michigan will be dangerous on Tuesday and Wednesday, having a potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in cool areas, do your best to stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, don't forget about your pets!

Hot pavement warning