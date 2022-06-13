ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman tied to ‘Felony Lane Gang’ sentenced in Illinois for bank fraud

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Tennessee woman tied to a gang stealing valuables from parked vehicles in the St. Louis region and using stolen IDs to get money from those victims’ bank accounts has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois said Heather Harper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Harper conspired with others in December 2020 to cash stolen checks and fraudulently obtain funds from banks using stolen IDs and driver’s licenses belonging to people living in the St. Louis metro area. On Dec. 11, 2020, she cashed a check made payable to a person whose identity had been stolen at First Bank in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Suspected ‘Felony Lane Gang’ member arrested in Janesville

Harper said she would often disguise herself to look like the individuals on the stolen IDs. She was finally arrested in Webster Groves in December 2020 after reportedly trying to cash a check for $1,852. At the time, police said they found wigs in Harper’s car and clues on her phone that she was connected to the Felony Lane Gang.

Lake St. Louis police and other local law enforcement said the group steals items from vehicles in parking lots and along streets. Arrests go back to November 2018 in St. Charles County and June 2017 in St. Louis County .

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Harper to 30 months in prison.

Numerous law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Mississippi River were involved in the investigation, including the O’Fallon (IL), Webster Groves, Shrewsbury, Maryland Heights, Des Peres, and St. Charles County police departments, as well as the U.S. Secret Service.

Charges are still pending against Harper for defrauding banks in St. Louis County.

KMOV

2 charged in New Athens, IL homicide

NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a homicide in New Athens, Illinois homicide. The Major Case Squad announced that Michael W. Johnson of East Cardondolet and Martin J. Morrison of Cahokia Heights, both 43, were charged with first-degree murder. Officials said Austin Evans-Blakey and two others interrupted a burglary and were shot in New Athens on June 2. Evans-Blakey died at the scene of the shooting from his gunshot wounds. The other two were taken to the hospital and treated.
NEW ATHENS, IL
FOX2Now

2 charged after burglary-turned-murder in St. Clair County

NEW ATHENS, Ill. – Two men face criminal charges after an interrupted burglary led to a deadly shooting two weeks ago in St. Clair County. Prosecutors have charged Michael A. Johnson, 42, of East Carondelet, and Martin Morrison, 43, of Cahokia Heights, in the investigation. U.S. Marshals arrested Johnson on Thursday, while Morrison was taken into custody Tuesday.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Man accused of stealing cars days prior to Shaw neighborhood murder

ST. LOUIS – A man accused in a deadly shooting in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood now faces new criminal charges for several thefts days before a man’s murder. Kyle Stone, 20, appeared in court Thursday morning over murder and armed criminal action charges in the shooting investigation. Prosecutors charged Stone with three new felonies for stealing, including two for stealing a vehicle. Although Stone faces new charges, investigators believe there is no connection between the murder and theft cases.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Tennessee#St Louis County#Maryland#First Bank In O Fallon#The Felony Lane Gang#District Court
The Telegraph

Multiple theft-related charges filed this week

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of theft and property related felony charges were filed this week by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Asa A. Johnson, 46, of the 2700 block of Benbow, Alton, was charged June 14 with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony; resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass to building, a Class B misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Class X drug felony in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - An East Alton citizen was charged with a Class X methamphetamine felony Wednesday by Madison County. Ashly L. Rexford, 37, of the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man classified as an “Armed Career Criminal” sentenced to 15 years in prison for gun crimes

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man with a long and violent criminal history to 15 years in prison for a gun crime. On Dec. 2, 2020, Steven D. Huffman was caught by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers in the 7200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis with a Taurus 9mm pistol in his backpack. A tipster said Huffman was always armed, despite being a convicted felon, and was causing issues in the neighborhood. He was also on parole from a prior criminal conviction. Huffman initially ran from police before resisting arrest and threatening to kill at least two officers. Huffman threatened to shoot one officer in the face and then murder his family, he admitted in his plea agreement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Two Centralia residents face federal bank fraud charges

Two Centralia residents have been indicted in federal court on bank fraud charges. 26-year-old Matthew Woods faces three counts including possession of stolen mail, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. 36-year-old Jessica Smith was indicted on one count of bank fraud. The indictment accuses Woods of possession of personal checks...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2Now

Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ Missouri man

TROY, Mo. – Police are warning the public about a man who they consider to be armed and dangerous. The Troy Police Department shared pictures of Zachary Copeland on their Facebook page and told fans to “be on the lookout” for him. Copeland ran from officers in...
TROY, MO
kttn.com

St. Louis is first Missouri city to ban no-knock search warrants

(Missouri Independent) – St. Louis has become the first Missouri city to completely ban no-knock search warrants or warrants that allow police officers to enter a property without announcing their presence. Surrounded by family members whose loved ones were killed during no-knock raids, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

4 charged after incident at Enclave Student Living

EDWARDSVILLE - Four people where charged in conjunction with an incident April 17 at Enclave Student Living, an apartment complex for SIUE students located on Illinois 157 near Woodland Elementary School. Lance D. Young, 20, of the first block of Wilson Hill Road, Wood River; and Austin L. Mestel, 18, of the 500 block of Forest Drive, Collinsville, were each charged June 14 with tampering with a security system, both Class 4 felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
kttn.com

Rappers from Missouri among 14 indicted on fentanyl conspiracy, witness tampering and weapons charges

St. Louis rappers and others are among 14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running a fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, of St. Louis, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, 25, of St. Louis County, and five others were originally indicted in April. Seven other defendants were added in a superseding indictment on Wednesday, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates seeking copies of subpoenas in federal investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tensions continue to grow tonight over whether or not more local officials may face federal indictments. June has been a busy month at the federal courthouse with top county and city officials ousted and under indictment. News 4 Investigates is working to get copies of federal subpoenas which may spell out what other litigation could be on the way. There is precedence for them to be released in the past.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
