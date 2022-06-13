Rap Sh!t: HBO Max Comedy Series From Issa Rae Drops First Trailer

Click here to read the full article.

HBO Max on Monday dropped the first trailer for Rap Sh!t , its forthcoming comedy series exec produced by Insecure vet Issa Rae .

Premiering Thursday, July 21 with the first two of eight episodes, Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

Rae penned the premiere episode, co-wrote the finale and serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Syreeta Singleton. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls are co-EPs.

Watch the teaser trailer below and then promptly hit the comments wit your snappy judgements.