Where there is a will, there is a way. And when it comes to this, there’s been no shortage to Romelu Lukaku’s will. As far as the way is concerned, we’ve now had “official” talks between the way-keepers, with the Telegraph reporting that Inter Milan have “held talks” with Chelsea and Lukaku on Wednesday, with all three parties officially present “for the first time”, including co-owner Todd Boehly, who apparently already has an existing working relationship with Roc Nation, even, one of Lukaku’s remaining representatives. No word if Transfer Tsar Thomas Tuchel was present on the call, or if he was just an anonymous number because he couldn’t find strong enough Wi-Fi.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO