Big crowd comes out on Saturday for Kids Fishing Rodeo event

























It was the perfect weather for fishing on Saturday over the weekend for an annual event that made its return this year after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

The annual Kids Fishing Rodeo saw hundreds of youth come take part in the event around the lake at Kenview Farms, providing the opportunity for family fun and giveaways for children.

More than 400 youth took part in an annual event put on by local DNR with the help of businesses and organizations like the Rockmart Kiwanis Club. DNR also brought out one of their helicopters to show off during the fishing event, but honestly the kids were more focused on what they were going to pull out of the lake.

Especially one local youth who came away with the biggest fish of the day.

Lane Slater grabbed a 3 pound, 12 1/2 ounce catfish from the farm lake on Saturday, topping the competition with the heaviest catch of the day. He got to take home a $50 Walmart gift card for his prize.









Youth 15 and under who took part in the annual event were allowed to take home a limit of eight catfish from the lake this year.

The annual event saw the help of dozens of volunteers from organizations like the Rockmart Kiwanis Club also participate in a variety of ways, from giving out shirts and registering youth, to providing a hotdog lunch for families during the Fishing Rodeo.







