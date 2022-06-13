The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship.

“The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor , where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins ‘ heart. Following multiple unsuccessful appearances on Bachelor In Paradise — and a 2017 Freeform show titled The Twins: Happily Ever After? — the pair have both met their future husbands off-screen.

Haley and her Finnish hockey player fiancé Oula Palve tied the knot on June 11 in her hometown of Las Vegas, as confirmed to E! News . Haley’s twin sister Emily served as her Maid of Honor.

Only about 75 guests were present for the happy event, including Bachelor Nation alumni Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell Lane .

The night before, the group had celebrated at a rehearsal dinner. “Hey, Soul Sister,” Emily captioned a post on her Instagram. “It’s finally your wedding day. I love you.”

The rehearsal dinner saw Bride-to-Be Haley wear a sheer, custom gown covered in shimmering white gemstones, while her fiancé Oula sported a refined red and black suit.

That same day, Emily also revealed on Instagram that being a Maid of Honor isn’t as easy as she initially thought. “Maid of Honor duties is [sic] hard work,” she wrote on a video clip of herself eating chips. “My sis is gonna legit be the most beautiful bride tomorrow I can’t even.”

In the lead-up to their upcoming weddings, Emily and Haley held a joint bachelorette party back in February (not sure if any roses were given out at this one). “It was truly the definition of a Vegas bachelorette party. We had so much fun at karaoke, and the food all weekend long was unbelievable,” Emily said. “It was an epic weekend that I’ll never forget.”

After going Instagram official with their romance in January 2020, Oula popped the question in May 2021, as he and Haley were viewing a potential wedding venue, having previously discussed the possibility of getting engaged.

“I didn’t know he would propose this early, so he totally threw me off when he proposed there!” Haley said at the time. “He also had all my close family and friends waiting for me after for a private dinner. Now that location holds a very special place in my heart!”

It was Emily who initially “forced” Haley to make the first move with her now-fiancé by sliding into his DMs.

“I think Haley and Oula make a great match, because they balance each other out!” Emily said. “Oula is very thoughtful and sweet. He always puts Haley first, and I know he takes extra good care of her when I can’t be there. I’m so happy for them and glad my matchmaking worked out!”

Haley also revealed that the ring Oula proposed with also came with a very special meaning attached to it. “Oula also had the band engraved on the inside with ‘ikuisesti,’ which means ‘forever’ in Finnish,” she explained. “I love that it has a personal touch to it!”

Best wishes to Haley and Oula for a happy life. Something tells me “The Twins” are a package deal, and Oula is going to be seeing a lot of Emily in the future.

[Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic]

