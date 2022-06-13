ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

By Debbie
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlhuE_0g9PrugB00

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship.

“The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor , where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins ‘ heart. Following multiple unsuccessful appearances on Bachelor In Paradise — and a 2017 Freeform show titled The Twins: Happily Ever After? — the pair have both met their future husbands off-screen.

Haley and her Finnish hockey player fiancé Oula Palve tied the knot on June 11 in her hometown of Las Vegas, as confirmed to E! News . Haley’s twin sister Emily served as her Maid of Honor.

Only about 75 guests were present for the happy event, including Bachelor Nation alumni Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell Lane .

The night before, the group had celebrated at a rehearsal dinner. “Hey, Soul Sister,” Emily captioned a post on her Instagram. “It’s finally your wedding day. I love you.”

The rehearsal dinner saw Bride-to-Be Haley wear a sheer, custom gown covered in shimmering white gemstones, while her fiancé Oula sported a refined red and black suit.

That same day, Emily also revealed on Instagram that being a Maid of Honor isn’t as easy as she initially thought. “Maid of Honor duties is [sic] hard work,” she wrote on a video clip of herself eating chips. “My sis is gonna legit be the most beautiful bride tomorrow I can’t even.”

In the lead-up to their upcoming weddings, Emily and Haley held a joint bachelorette party back in February (not sure if any roses were given out at this one). “It was truly the definition of a Vegas bachelorette party. We had so much fun at karaoke, and the food all weekend long was unbelievable,” Emily said. “It was an epic weekend that I’ll never forget.”

After going Instagram official with their romance in January 2020, Oula popped the question in May 2021, as he and Haley were viewing a potential wedding venue, having previously discussed the possibility of getting engaged.

“I didn’t know he would propose this early, so he totally threw me off when he proposed there!” Haley said at the time. “He also had all my close family and friends waiting for me after for a private dinner. Now that location holds a very special place in my heart!”

It was Emily who initially “forced” Haley to make the first move with her now-fiancé by sliding into his DMs.

“I think Haley and Oula make a great match, because they balance each other out!” Emily said. “Oula is very thoughtful and sweet. He always puts Haley first, and I know he takes extra good care of her when I can’t be there. I’m so happy for them and glad my matchmaking worked out!”

Haley also revealed that the ring Oula proposed with also came with a very special meaning attached to it. “Oula also had the band engraved on the inside with ‘ikuisesti,’ which means ‘forever’ in Finnish,” she explained. “I love that it has a personal touch to it!”

Best wishes to Haley and Oula for a happy life. Something tells me “The Twins” are a package deal, and Oula is going to be seeing a lot of Emily in the future.

TELL US – HAS YOUR IMPRESSION OF HALEY AND EMILY CHANGED SINCE THEY WERE ON TV? WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT BEN HIGGINS WASN’T INVITED TO THE WEDDING?

[Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic]

The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ Surprise Engagement: JoJo Fletcher, Ben Higgins and More

So happy for them! After Becca Kufrin privately popped the question to boyfriend Thomas Jacobs with only their dogs in attendance, their fellow Bachelor Nation alums were excited to learn the news. “Whaaaaa CONGRATULATIONS gf!!! So happy for you guys,” former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher — who wed Jordan Rodgers earlier this month — gushed via an Instagram […]
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Is Dating Galey Alix After Split From Clare Crawley

Things are finally heating up for Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss! There have been rumors swirling that Dale and designer, Galey Alix, are an item. This week, a source told E! News that the two are officially together! Boyfriend and girlfriend status! The rumors began a few months ago when Galey, a social media influencer and interior […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Is Dating Galey Alix After Split From Clare Crawley appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Matt James Sees Marriage With Rachael Kirkconnell In Their Future

Former Bachelor star Matt James definitely sees a future with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell. Even though they briefly separated following their engagement at the end of Season 25, they were soon reunited and are still talking about an eventual marriage. In a recent interview with E! News to discuss his new book, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, […] The post The Bachelor Alum Matt James Sees Marriage With Rachael Kirkconnell In Their Future appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young denies Nayte Olukoya split rumors

Things are still rosy for this “Bachelorette” couple.  Former franchise lead Michelle Young shut down speculation that she and fiancé Nayte Olukoya split after she was spotted without her 3.2-carat Neil Lane engagement ring.  “OK, I typically don’t come on here and address these types of things, but because I received SO many messages about it … There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring,” Young, 28, said in a series of Instagram Story videos posted Monday.  “To the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment,” she continued,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oula Palve
Person
Ben Higgins
The Independent

Norwegian princess announces engagement to American shaman after husband’s tragic death

Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has confirmed her engagement to American boyfriend, Durek Verrett.In a statement shared by the royal palace, via AP, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced their daughter’s engagement and said that they “wish [Princess Märtha Louise and Verrett] all the best for the future”.The 50-year-old Norwegian princess shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with her fiancé with a green ring on her finger. In the caption, she expressed how much she loves and appreciates Verrett.“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek,...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Karaoke#Finnish#Bachelor Nation#Bride
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Was “Hurt” By Margaret Josephs Saying Real Housewives Of Orange County Is The Worst Real Housewives Show

If there’s one thing Heather Dubrow has made quite clear during her time on Real Housewives of Orange County, it’s that if you come at her, you better come correct. Fancy Pants always has her facts straight and expects her opponents to do the same. The bonafide OG isn’t afraid to wear the “know it […] The post Heather Dubrow Was “Hurt” By Margaret Josephs Saying Real Housewives Of Orange County Is The Worst Real Housewives Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing

In June of 2020, Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired for racist behavior. In 2018, Stassi and Kristen accused the only Black VPR cast member, Faith Stowers, of stealing clothing and credit cards. They actually called the police. Faith was innocent and felt “so vindicated” when her co-stars were fired. Faith […] The post Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Has Huge News About Daughter Gabriella’s College and Career Plans

We’ve watched Teresa Giudice’s daughters grow up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey over the years, and now another Giudice girl is getting ready to leave the nest. Teresa’s second eldest daughter, Gabriella Giudice, 17, is getting ready to graduate from high school next year. So when The Daily Dish caught up with Teresa at the NBCUniversal upfront earlier this month, we just had to ask the New Jersey Housewife what the future has in store for Gabriella as she prepares for this new chapter of her life.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Josh Flagg on Relationship with Bobby Boyd Amid Divorce: “We’re Not at the Moment Speaking”

Josh Flagg is opening up about his current relationship with Bobby Boyd following the news of their divorce earlier this year. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent addressed whether the two are still in contact as they officially end their marriage of four and a half years. “Well, Bobby and I are in the midst of a divorce right now. And we’re not at the moment speaking,” Josh told The Daily Dish during a joint interview with Tracy Tutor at the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16. “I hope that will change in the future, but we’ll find out.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint

The debate rages on. Did Lisa Vanderpump text Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley after their traumatic home invasion? On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, when asked, Dorit claimed that Lisa did not reach out. This set off a social media battle between Lisa, PK and Dorit. Naturally, Kyle Richards also got involved to defend […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley Says Taylor Swift Was One Of The First People Who Knew She Was Dating Hayley Kiyoko

Former two-time contestant on  The Bachelor Becca Tilley is in love! After keeping their relationship private for the past four years,  Becca is now sharing details of her romance with singer Hayley Kiyoko — including the fact that Taylor Swift was one of the first people outside of their inner circle to know about them. As reported in E! News, Becca was in Boston to see Hayley perform with […] The post The Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley Says Taylor Swift Was One Of The First People Who Knew She Was Dating Hayley Kiyoko appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy