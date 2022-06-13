ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipeline Fire continues burning north of Flagstaff, Two additional fires reported northeast of Pipeline Fire

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

Pipeline Fire continues burning north of Flagstaff, Two additional fires reported northeast of Pipeline Fire (June 13, 2022) – Strong winds continue to move the Pipeline Fire toward the northeast, as two additional wildfires–the Haywire Fire and Double Fire–are reported about 6 miles further ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fMHW_0g9PrjDQ00 The exact size the the Pipeline Fire is unknown due to the inability for an overnight infrared flight. However, fire managers estimate the fire to be about 5,000 acres currently. Firefighters are working to suppress and keep fire from entering areas near communities, while deflecting the fire along the San Francisco Peaks toward the northeast as it enters some of the 2010 Schultz Fire and recent Tunnel Fire burn scars.

Strong winds coupled with warm weather have been the challeging factor for firefighters and air resources, as winds are predicted to be 40-50 mph today. The Coconino NF remains in Stage 2 fire and smoking restrictions.

Information regarding fire restrictions can be found online at coconinonationalforest.us

PIPELINE FIRE Incident information site: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152/ Size: Estimated at 5,000 acres Containment: 0% Location: 6 miles north of Flagstaff (35.281667, -111.681389) Date reported: June 12, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. Cause: Unknown and under investigation Current resources: 11 engines, three water tenders, three Hotshot crews, one hand crew, four dozers, various aerial resources and miscellaneous overhead. Closures: The Coconino National Forest has closed nearly the entire northern portion of the forest from Interstate 40 toward the north. View the Closure Order and map here. Smoke impacts: Smoke will impact areas of Doney Park and homesteads northeast of Doney Park, including Navajo Nation. Evacuations: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is the authorizing and approving agency for evacuation notices, which works with Coconino County Emergency Management to post information about evacuations and which areas are in Ready, Set, or Go status. To view these areas, visit the County’s Emergency Management page. Injuries: None. HAYWIRE FIRE Incident information site:
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8155/ Size: Estimated at 1,600 acres; Will likely combine with Double Fire. Containment: 0% Location: 7.5 miles northeast of Doney Park (35.371667, -111.433372) Date reported: June 12, 2022 at 4:13 p.m. Cause: Unknown and under investigation but suspected as originating from a lightning strike from a storm days prior. Current resources: 10 engines. Multiple dozers have been ordered. Closures: The Coconino National Forest has closed nearly the entire northern portion of the forest from Interstate 40 toward the north. View the Closure Order and map here. Additionally, Arizona Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 89, which restricts vehicles from traveling north and south in the area of the fire. Check www.az511.comfor status updates. Smoke impacts: Smoke will impact homesteads northeast of the fire, including Navajo Nation. Evacuations: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is the authorizing and approving agency for evacuation notices, which works with Coconino County Emergency Management to post information about evacuations and which areas are in Ready, Set, or Go status. To view these areas, visit the County’s Emergency Management page. Injuries: None. DOUBLE FIRE Incident information site:
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8155/ Size: Estimated at 500 acres Containment: 0% Location: 2 miles south/southwest of the origin of the Haywire Fire (35.345842, -111.451177) Date reported: June 12, 2022 at 4:13 p.m. Cause: Unknown and under investigation but suspected as originating from a lightning strike from a storm days prior. Current resources: Part of the Haywire Fire resources responding. Closures: The Coconino National Forest has closed nearly the entire northern portion of the forest from Interstate 40 toward the north. View the Closure Order and map here. Additionally, Arizona Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 89, which restricts vehicles from traveling north and south in the area of the fire. Check www.az511.com for status updates. Smoke impacts: Smoke will impact homesteads northeast of the fire, including Navajo Nation. Evacuations: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is the authorizing and approving agency for evacuation notices, which works with Coconino County Emergency Management to post information about evacuations and which areas are in Ready, Set, or Go status. To view these areas, visit the County’s Emergency Management page. Injuries: None.
https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/coconino/news-events/…

###

Strong winds push Pipeline Fire more than 15 miles
Subject arrested in connection with wildfire (June 12, 2022) – The Pipeline Fire which began 6 miles north of Flagstaff around 10 a.m. is currently estimated at 4,000-5,000 acres and was pushed more than 15 miles by strong winds throughout the day.

A 57-year-old male was arrested by Forest Service law enforcement officers earlier today in connection with the wildfire and charged with natural resource violations. The subject was booked into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

“The investigation into the cause of the Pipeline Fire is ongoing and, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot discuss any details of the investigation,” said Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Andy Pederson.

At this time, no structures or homes have been destroyed.

Jimmy Harris’ California Team 15, a Type 2 Incident Management Team (IMT), arrives tomorrow to assume management of the wildfire.

Resources battling the fire today from the air included up to eight air tankers and five helicopters. Currently, 13 engines, nine crews, six prevention patrol units, three dozers, and one water tender are assigned, which comprises approximately 270 personnel.

More air tankers and helicopters are on order for tomorrow’s suppression efforts, and more firefighting resources and personnel will be added to the fight with the arrival of a Type 2 IMT.

Information regarding evacuations and resources for evacuees can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management website at https://www.coconino.az.gov/ 207/Emergency-Management .

A map showing the current evacuation area can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management ArcGIS site at https://coconinocounty.maps. arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/ index.html?appid= 745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e1 69 .

Information about the status and activity of the Pipeline Fire and suppression efforts can be found on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/8152/ .

###

Incident Management Team ordered for Pipeline Fire (June 12, 2022)
Sheriff orders evacuations for some areas

Firefighting resources are currently fighting the Pipeline Fire 6 miles north of Flagstaff, which size and cause is currently unknown.

An Incident Management Team has been ordered and is scheduled to being arriving over the next couple of days.

Recreationists in the area near Schultz Passshould leave immediately. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for evacuations, and information regarding evacuations can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management website at https://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management.

A map showing the current evacuation area can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management ArcGIS site.

Information about the status and activity of the Pipeline Fire and suppression efforts can be found on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152/.

###

Wildfire start 6 miles north of Flagstaff just west of Schultz Pass (June 12, 2022) – Firefighting resources are responding to a wildfire located 6 miles north of Flagstaff and producing a noticeable plume of smoke.

The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout and is currently several acres, but active on all sides and growing. Resources on scene in one Hotshot crew, with another en route, one dozer, one water tender, three patrol units, and six engines. Four air tankers and one Type 3 helicopter has been ordered.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaft, and the wind is sweeping the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park.

Recreationists in the area should leave immediately, especially those in the area of Schultz Pass down to Ft. Valley Trailhead. More information will be provided as it is received.

The post Pipeline Fire continues burning north of Flagstaff, Two additional fires reported northeast of Pipeline Fire appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issues emergency declaration for Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for the Pipeline Fire in northern Arizona on Thursday, providing additional resources for response and recovery efforts. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Vehicle Rollover on State Route 89 in Chino Valley

On 6/15/2022 at approximately 12:31 pm, Chino Valley Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on North State Route 89 at mile marker 332. When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged maroon 2001 Ford F250, in a dirt field on the east side of North State Route 89. The driver, a 55-year-old male from Ashfork, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and appeared to have been partially ejected from the vehicle, resulting in life threatening injuries. Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and Lifeline personnel responded to the scene to treat the male.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Pipeline Fire grows near Flagstaff; authorities make arrest

PHOENIX – Some communities near Flagstaff have been evacuated and federal aid approved as a wildfire grew to about 5,000 acres late Sunday. Authorities arrested Matthew Riser, 57, in connection to the Pipeline Fire, which began Sunday morning about 6 miles north of Flagstaff. He was charged with federal natural resource violations, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in press release.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff, evacuations ordered

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Firefighters are battling the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff. The fire sparked about six miles north of Flagstaff, just west of Schultz Pass, and has burned approximately 1,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon. UPDATE: Coconino County Sheriff's Office assisted the U.S. Forest Service in the arrest...
flagscanner.com

1:18 PM Update NEW EVACS ORDERED NOW! #PipelineFire

This is a developing story and the page will auto-refresh with updates as we get them in real-time. LIVE scanner feeds from the fire ground and air operations can be heard by clicking here. PIPELINE FIRE UPDATES. MONDAY JUNE 13, 2022. UPDATE 1:18 PM: ALL AREAS ON HIGHWAY 89 NORTH...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KTAR.com

Man burning toilet paper may have started Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, authorities say

PHOENIX — A man burning toilet paper may have started a wildfire in Flagstaff over the weekend that has burned thousands of acres, authorities said. Matthew Riser, 57, was arrested in connection to the Pipeline Fire, which began Sunday morning about 6 miles north of Flagstaff and had burned about 5,000 acres late Sunday. He was charged with federal natural resource violations, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in press release.
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
238
Followers
986
Post
25K+
Views
