Daily Life: Juneteenth celebrations coming up

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Juneteenth — It's the first year Oregon recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday, and the Juneteenth Oregon's 50th Celebration, produced by PDX Jazz, kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18 (starting at Safeway on Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Ainsworth Street, traveling to MLK/Russell), and includes live music, art, food, educational booths, cultural booths, community resources and a children's area through 7 p.m. at Lillis-Albina Park. The festival also takes place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and features performances by Mike Phillips and Liv Warfield.

For more: www.Juneteenthor.com.

In addition, saxophonist Eldon T Jones and singer LaRhonda Steele perform in the Juneteenth Celebration Concert, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Alberta Rose Theatre.

For more, check out the event's Facebook page and www.albertarosetheatre.com.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It's June 19, with a public holiday on June 20.

Upcoming events — Some events to consider taking in:

• Reminder: Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" is being performed under the big top at Portland Expo Center, June 16-July 17.

For more: www.cirquedusoleil.com.

• Third Rail Repertory puts on Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man," June 17-July 3 at CoHo Theatre.

For more: www.thirdrailrep.org.

• The Portland Pride Waterfront Festival takes place noon-6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

For more: www.portlandpride.org.

• Fear No Music concludes its 30th anniversary season by celebrating Black American composers with "Tomorrow is My Turn," featuring ensemble works and live encore performances. The show takes place 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, at The Old Church.

For more: www.fearnomusic.org.

Discovery Museum — The World Forestry Center plans to reopen its 20,000-square-foot Discovery Museum to the public Wednesday, June 15.

There'll be new documentaries playing in the onsite theater, a new art exhibit on wildfires and a free community engagement exhibit on the future of our forests.

The Discovery Museum is located adjacent to Oregon Zoo and Hoyt Arboretum in Washington Park, 4033 S.W. Canyon Road.

For more: www.worldforestry.org.

