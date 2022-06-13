ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Life: Juneteenth celebrations coming up

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0g9Prb9c00 Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Juneteenth — It's the first year Oregon recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday, and the Juneteenth Oregon's 50th Celebration, produced by PDX Jazz, kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18 (starting at Safeway on Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Ainsworth Street, traveling to MLK/Russell), and includes live music, art, food, educational booths, cultural booths, community resources and a children's area through 7 p.m. at Lillis-Albina Park. The festival also takes place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and features performances by Mike Phillips and Liv Warfield.

For more: www.Juneteenthor.com.

In addition, saxophonist Eldon T Jones and singer LaRhonda Steele perform in the Juneteenth Celebration Concert, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Alberta Rose Theatre.

For more, check out the event's Facebook page and www.albertarosetheatre.com.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It's June 19, with a public holiday on June 20.

Upcoming events — Some events to consider taking in:

• Reminder: Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" is being performed under the big top at Portland Expo Center, June 16-July 17.

For more: www.cirquedusoleil.com.

• Third Rail Repertory puts on Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man," June 17-July 3 at CoHo Theatre.

For more: www.thirdrailrep.org.

• The Portland Pride Waterfront Festival takes place noon-6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

For more: www.portlandpride.org.

• Fear No Music concludes its 30th anniversary season by celebrating Black American composers with "Tomorrow is My Turn," featuring ensemble works and live encore performances. The show takes place 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, at The Old Church.

For more: www.fearnomusic.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Voby_0g9Prb9c00

Discovery Museum — The World Forestry Center plans to reopen its 20,000-square-foot Discovery Museum to the public Wednesday, June 15.

There'll be new documentaries playing in the onsite theater, a new art exhibit on wildfires and a free community engagement exhibit on the future of our forests.

The Discovery Museum is located adjacent to Oregon Zoo and Hoyt Arboretum in Washington Park, 4033 S.W. Canyon Road.

For more: www.worldforestry.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Security planned for Juneteenth, Pride events

Both events are happening this weekend in Portland in different parts of town.A celebration of diversity, on two fronts, will come to Portland this weekend as the Juneteenth and Pride festivals take place on both sides of the Willamette River. Both events will be on Saturday and Sunday, with more gatherings leading up to the weekend. Pride Northwest will be held at Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Juneteenth at Lillis-Albina Park. The events share a common purpose. "It's a time for community and unity and for everyone to come together," said Fatima Brotherson-Erriche, who was crowned Ms. Juneteenth for...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra to hold first concert since 2019

The show on June 25 will feature Native American music and is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.The Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra is holding its first show in over two years next week, with a showcase that celebrates the Pacific Northwest and its Indigenous cultures. The summer concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. It will be held at the Hidden Crek Community Center, located at 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro. A press release from the orchestra states that the special performance will feature Robin Gentlewolf, an award-winning Native American flautist. Her style is...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland outdoor concert schedule: Summer 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the music scene, but it has picked back up, and plenty of shows fill the schedule.It's summer outdoor concert season, and free and ticketed concerts abound in Portland Parks and venues from Forest Grove to Ridgefield, Washington, to Bend. The return of the Waterfront Blues Festival at Waterfront Park, July 1-4, highlights the summer schedule. Here are listings for that and other outdoor concerts you might want to check out: Waterfront Blues Festival The huge festival returns to Waterfront Park, July 1-4, with the likes of Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band, The Wood...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gladstone Pollinator Hill dedication planned on June 25

John Wetten Elementary students visit nature park to release butterflies in preparation for formal ceremonies.Three classrooms of John Wetten Elementary School first and second graders visited the Gladstone Nature Park Butterfly/Pollinator Hill on June 14, their last day of school before summer vacation. To complete their study of insects and pollinators, students found a new home for the painted-lady butterflies they've been raising from larvae this spring in their classrooms. They released the butterflies to a new habitat on the public park's Pollinator Hill. A three-year project, funded by the Friends of Gladstone Nature Park's $13,100 in grants from Metro...
GLADSTONE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Society
Portland Tribune

Upcoming events for 2022

Our local communities are putting together some great events to go participate in.OLD TIME FAIR — Everybody enjoys a traditional old-fashioned fair. In West Linn, you'll have a chance to attend the Old Time Fair, which returns this year. The event runs from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The fair will be held at Willamette Park, 1100 12th St.in West Linn. Enjoy a community parade, the ambassador coronation, a beer garden exhibitor and food booths, bingo/raffle and pie eating. If you want more information, call 503-557-4700 or go online (www.westlinnoregon.gov/oldtimefair). JUNETEENTH — Gresham's annual Juneteenth celebration returns to...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Corey Brunish claims fourth Tony Award

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, JUNE 13 Brunish's Tony — Corey Brunish has won his fourth Tony Award. The Portland/New York producer won for the revival of "Company" by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth. It won in the category of best musical revival, and won five Tony Awards in all. Brunish has been involved as an investor in many Broadway productions. He has been nominated 12 times for Tony Awards as a producer, and he also received awards for "Porgy and Bess" in 2012, "Pippin" in 2013 and "Once...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

Long unavailable novel by writer Pierre Ouellette will likely be published again next year.In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years. In the novel, extreme income inequality has made the city unaffordable for all but the richest. The streets are lined with homeless people living in vehicles. City government has lost control of everything east of the Willamette River, which was ruled by violent gangs. Many...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Cirque redux: Iconic French-Canadian circus returns to Portland

Review: 'Alegría' thrills audiences at the Expo Center by being both totally alien and perfectly Portland. At Cirque du Soleil, it's always about the contrast. High and low. Strong and fast. Dark and light. And for one of the circus' most time-honored productions, "Alegría," the hierarchy of haves and have-nots. So when you host opening night in Portland, of course you offer Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte and Voodoo Doughnut (shudder). Like most everything else, the pandemic sidelined the famous touring circus for two years, but it's back from hiatus and has dusted off the fan favorite "Alegría," the story of a...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Portland Tribune

Expert: Money alone will not solve Portland's homeless crisis

Nationally recognized expert Rosanne Haggerty tells area advocates that real-time, by-name data is needed.Spending more money to reduce homelessness would not necessarily reduce the number of people living on the streets, a nationally recognized expert warned regional homeless advocates on Friday, June 17. "We're used to saying, until there's enough housing, don't hold us accountable. But we have to be able to show that progress is being made," Rosanne Haggerty, founder and CEO of Community Solutions, told a morning forum hosted by the Interfaith Alliance on Poverty. Community Solutions argues that every homeless person needs to be identified by name,...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Portland may have turned a corner

Editor: It's been a tough couple of years for this city, but the first signs of a turnaround are beginning to appear. My wife, Katy King, and I live downtown; about a block from City Hall. At the height of the seemingly perpetual litany of crises — the pandemic, protests, riots, a growing homeless population, smoke from wildfires, broken windows and graffiti, the opioid epidemic — we never considered moving. We love it downtown. Even when downtown is "down." But as summer approaches, the old Portland is beginning to bloom again. Foot traffic is up. Katy and I regularly...
Portland Tribune

Family 'flies' the CowMand Shuttle and MooLLennium Milkem

They will enter the crafts in the Royal Rosarians Milk Carton Boat Races, June 26 at Westmoreland Park.It's going to be a really cool entry for the annual Royal Rosarians Milk Carton Boat Races. The thing is, George Foster and his grandsons hope that people know what it is. It'll be black with big wings that fold down and piloted by grandsons Bennett and Nolan Foster. It's called the CowMand Shuttle, which, like their 2019 entry, is a "Star Wars" reference — after Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle. "The First Order's top officers travel in Upsilon-class command shuttles that look like...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Two insiders to head Portland planning, sustainability bureau

The interim director and interim deputy director are appointed as permanent bureau leaders.Two insiders have been appointed to run the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. Interim Director Donnie Oliveira has been named the bureau's permanent director. He replaces Andrea Durbin, who left two months ago. Oliveira joined the bureau in 2019 and had been deputy director, whose work included communications, government affairs, finance and budget operations, and more. The appointment was announced on Thursday, June 17, by Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the bureau. "I've worked with Donnie since taking office, and I have been continually...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cirque Du Soleil#Art#Documentary#Discovery Museum#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Pdx Jazz#Safeway#Mlk Russell Rrb#Lillis Albina Park#African Americans
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's shortened, but dry, Rose Parade is a hit

Grand Floral Parade takes a new route and enough locals show up to make it a fun event like in past years. Gray skies, nothing but gray skies … but at least it didn't rain. The Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning on its shortened east side route from Veterans Memorial Coliseum to the Lloyd Center. A few families camped out to reserve the best spots along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but there was plenty of room for walkups to see the Rose Princesses, marching bands and flower floats. ...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

She & Him: 15 years and still cruising along

The pairing has been playing indie folk and has a new album coming out, featuring Brian Wilson favorites.It's not always just a cliche: Many Southern Californians really do like the surf, sand and sun, and the sounds of The Beach Boys. Even as cool as indie folk duo She & Him is, Zooey Deschanel — the she — and M. Ward — the him — grew up liking the music of The Beach Boys, and words penned by co-founder Brian Wilson. Deschanel is a Los Angeles native, and Ward is from Glendale, California. "We're both fans of The Beach Boys...
Portland Tribune

Michelangelo at the mall

The Sistine Chapel frescoes come to Portland's Pioneer Place Mall, in large print format, with audio guides Anyone who has seen the Charlton Heston and Rex Harrison movie of Irving Stone's bestseller "The Agony and the Ecstasy" will know that as well as dealing with vicious papal politics, Michelangelo got a lot of paint in his eyes while doing the friezes on the Sistine Chapel ceiling. On top of all that, he had to rethink some of the figures in his Noah story so they were big enough to be visible from the ground — too many people! Hardly any...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Lake Oswego Review

Old Town cleanup by the numbers

Homeless sweeps and extra policing have reduced crime and craziness on the streets of Old Town, but activists admit it's early days. Up 456%. That's the increase in the number of camp removals (206) from Portland's Old Town Chinatown neighborhood in May 2022, compared to May in 2021. So said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Monday morning, June 13, as he gathered with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and Jessie Burke, owner of The Society Hotel and chair of Old Town Community Association. They were there to tout the success of the 90-Day Reset Plan to address State of...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Senya Scott named Rose Festival queen

Wells High senior honored at ceremony Friday at DoubleTree hotel, and she will ride in the Grand Floral Parade.Senya Scott of Wells High School has been named the Rose Festival queen for 2022. She was honored at a ceremony Friday at DoubleTree by Hilton Portland (rather than Peninsula Park, because of weather). She and other princesses will ride on a float in Saturday's Grand Floral Parade. She's the daughter of Isata Bundukamara and originally is from Evanston, Indiana. Queen Senya plans to use the $3,500 Scholarship (generously donated by The Randall Group) to pursue a political science degree at Howard...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

State-funded outdoor education program faces a reckoning

Oregon's Outdoor School skirts labor laws. Employees say that needs to change.In Oregon, Outdoor School is a beloved institution, a right of passage for fifth and sixth graders. Each year, students head out into the wilderness for roughly a week, learning about ecology and biology while taking in nature in a camp setting. It's such a well-regarded program that in 2016, Oregon voters passed Measure 99 to carve out permanent funding for it. But staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic have highlighted loopholes in Oregon's labor laws that Outdoor School has relied on. Seasonal employees of nonprofit youth...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland's class of 2022 celebrates 'victory'

Students challenged to reshape the world as Portland Public Schools prepares for changesPortland's class of 2022 graduated last week, with more than 3,000 students among 11 high schools in Portland Public Schools. This year was the first that students were back in person full time since the 2018-19 academic year. "We've all experienced loss over the last four years, including all of us losing out on 18 months of our high school experience," Ava Arias, Leodis McDaniel High School valedictorian, told her graduating class Wednesday, June 8, from Providence Park. "Our world continues to experience a lot of losses right...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
567
Followers
5K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy