Paris Hilton Skipped DJ Gig For President Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding

Britney Spears, Paris Hilton , and Lindsay Lohan are the trifecta of early-2000s It-Girls. The three celebutantes were, for better or for worse, the subject of so much tabloid fodder during the decade. We’ve collectively grown so much as a society since the days of watching these three party at West Hollywood clubs and get mauled by invasive paparazzi documenting their every, sometimes regrettable, moves.

Paris has revealed the dark truth about her teenage years, and now she’s a supporting character to her mom Kathy Hilton on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sure, she’s been busy getting married to Carter Reum (and documenting it all on Paris in Love ). However, Kathy’s the star of the show these days, whether Kyle Richards likes it or not. Lindsay , on the other hand, moved to Dubai, and I’m patiently waiting for Bravo to allow her to join forces with Chanel Ayan on Real Housewives of Dubai . A girl can dream.

Britney has had arguably the most intense transformation in recent years. After spending 13-years in a conservatorship that ruled her life, Britney is free and baby, nothing can stop her . She’s living life on her own terms once and for all, and the world is collectively rooting for her. In a testament to her new life, she recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari . While LiLo wasn’t in attendance, Paris knows a thing or two about a star-studded wedding and couldn’t miss the event for anything. Literally.

According to Page Six, Paris flaked out on President Joe Biden in order to be there to support Britney on her big day. She was allegedly asked to perform for the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in front of world leads. “But this was more important to me,” Paris said on her podcast “This Is Paris” about the wedding. Honestly, I’d probably pick going to freakin’ BRITNEY SPEARS’ wedding over some political event, so I don’t blame her. It’s also adorable to see these long-time peers support one another.

Paris 2.0 isn’t a gossip so she kept the details about Britney’s big day private. “All I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her,” Paris said. “She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.” The internet has seen photos of Paris and Britney partying it up alongside other wedding guests like Madonna , Selena Gomez , and Drew Barrymore . Kathy was there too, of course, because she couldn’t miss the royal wedding of 2022.

