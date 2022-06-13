ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Paris Hilton Skipped DJ Gig For President Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RU5dZ_0g9PrVo800

Britney Spears, Paris Hilton , and Lindsay Lohan are the trifecta of early-2000s It-Girls. The three celebutantes were, for better or for worse, the subject of so much tabloid fodder during the decade. We’ve collectively grown so much as a society since the days of watching these three party at West Hollywood clubs and get mauled by invasive paparazzi documenting their every, sometimes regrettable, moves.

Paris has revealed the dark truth about her teenage years, and now she’s a supporting character to her mom Kathy Hilton on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sure, she’s been busy getting married to Carter Reum (and documenting it all on Paris in Love ). However, Kathy’s the star of the show these days, whether Kyle Richards likes it or not. Lindsay , on the other hand, moved to Dubai, and I’m patiently waiting for Bravo to allow her to join forces with Chanel Ayan on Real Housewives of Dubai . A girl can dream.

Britney has had arguably the most intense transformation in recent years. After spending 13-years in a conservatorship that ruled her life, Britney is free and baby, nothing can stop her . She’s living life on her own terms once and for all, and the world is collectively rooting for her. In a testament to her new life, she recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari . While LiLo wasn’t in attendance, Paris knows a thing or two about a star-studded wedding and couldn’t miss the event for anything. Literally.

According to Page Six, Paris flaked out on President Joe Biden in order to be there to support Britney on her big day. She was allegedly asked to perform for the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in front of world leads. “But this was more important to me,” Paris said on her podcast “This Is Paris” about the wedding. Honestly, I’d probably pick going to freakin’ BRITNEY SPEARS’ wedding over some political event, so I don’t blame her. It’s also adorable to see these long-time peers support one another.

Paris 2.0 isn’t a gossip so she kept the details about Britney’s big day private. “All I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her,” Paris said. “She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.” The internet has seen photos of Paris and Britney partying it up alongside other wedding guests like Madonna , Selena Gomez , and Drew Barrymore . Kathy was there too, of course, because she couldn’t miss the royal wedding of 2022.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PARIS SKIPPING

[Photo Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic]

The post Paris Hilton Skipped DJ Gig For President Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Hollywood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Elections
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing

In June of 2020, Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired for racist behavior. In 2018, Stassi and Kristen accused the only Black VPR cast member, Faith Stowers, of stealing clothing and credit cards. They actually called the police. Faith was innocent and felt “so vindicated” when her co-stars were fired. Faith […] The post Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin

Just in time for Pride Month, Kelly Dodd is making headlines for making insinuations about Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. It’s weird, and it’s gross, but at this point, it’s what we come to expect from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. And if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Lisa Rinna, it’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Kathy Hilton
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Madonna
E! News

All the Celeb Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

All eyes are on Britney Spears in the center of the ring as she marries Sam Asghari. Although the couple's June 9 wedding is set to be an intimate affair, there was no shortage of celeb guests arriving to watch them exchange vows in Los Angeles. Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos and Britney's former conservator Jodi Montgomery were just some of the familiar faces who were spotted at Britney's wedding to the fitness trainer, which featured a massive Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage as part of its festivities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment Times

Britney Spears’ Estranged Family Allegedly Convinced Her Marriage To Sam Asghari Won’t Workout

Britney Spears’ family is allegedly bitter over the singer’s decision not to invite them to her wedding. In its June 20 issue, Closer UK claimed that Spears has been estranged from her family throughout the past couple of months. So, they weren’t really surprised that the “Toxic” singer didn’t send them an invitation to attend her wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley Says Taylor Swift Was One Of The First People Who Knew She Was Dating Hayley Kiyoko

Former two-time contestant on  The Bachelor Becca Tilley is in love! After keeping their relationship private for the past four years,  Becca is now sharing details of her romance with singer Hayley Kiyoko — including the fact that Taylor Swift was one of the first people outside of their inner circle to know about them. As reported in E! News, Becca was in Boston to see Hayley perform with […] The post The Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley Says Taylor Swift Was One Of The First People Who Knew She Was Dating Hayley Kiyoko appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Real Housewives Of Dubai
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Is Dating Galey Alix After Split From Clare Crawley

Things are finally heating up for Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss! There have been rumors swirling that Dale and designer, Galey Alix, are an item. This week, a source told E! News that the two are officially together! Boyfriend and girlfriend status! The rumors began a few months ago when Galey, a social media influencer and interior […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Is Dating Galey Alix After Split From Clare Crawley appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Says She Might “Pull A Margaret Josephs” And Hold On To Receipts About Her Castmates Until Next Season

Noella Bergener wasn’t exactly a fan favorite when she joined this past season of Real Housewives of Orange County. She was slammed as “inauthentic” by castmate Heather Dubrow. Former housewife Tamra Judge called her an “idiot.” But maybe Noella is playing the long game and possibly not as clueless as she appears. As reported by […] The post Noella Bergener Says She Might “Pull A Margaret Josephs” And Hold On To Receipts About Her Castmates Until Next Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Calls Heather Dubrow Fake And Says Dr. Jen Armstrong And Gina Kirschenheiter Are Off Real Housewives Of Orange County

Does Kelly Dodd know something we don’t? Probably not but that won’t stop her from running her mouth. You know, just another day for Kelly on social media! The fired Real Housewives of Orange County “star” seemed to get her panties in a bunch of a recent picture that Heather Dubrow posted with Shannon Beador. […] The post Kelly Dodd Calls Heather Dubrow Fake And Says Dr. Jen Armstrong And Gina Kirschenheiter Are Off Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been a never-ending source of drama. Teresa insulted her brother, Joe Gorga, when she didn’t include his wife, Melissa Gorga, in her bridal party. Meanwhile, Teresa’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 co-star Ramona Singer has done some unbelievable things. […] The post Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details appeared first on Reality Tea.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy