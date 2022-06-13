ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Jeff Hardy Arrested In Florida On Multiple Charges, Including DUI

By Robert DeFelice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Hardy has been arrested on multiple charges including DUI and driving with a suspended license. Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida, and booked on June 13 at 12:45. According to the report,...

Comments / 5

bfmjoey
3d ago

Does this surprise anyone? I have always loved Jeff Hardy as a performer, but man.. this isn’t ‘news.’ Especially when he’s working for a promotion like AEW.. they’re dangerous and promote a lifestyle that would absolutely lead an life long alcoholic back down a bad path.

