Chillicothe, MO

Celebration of Life: Edwin Lee Allender

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from...

Obituary & Services: Raymond Lee Karnes

Raymond Lee Karnes, age 95, a resident of Richmond, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Raymond was born the son of Mack and Pearl Karnes on June 10, 1927, in Galatia, Illinois. In October of 1950, he joined the Army at Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri. He served proudly during the Korean War, with the rank of Master Sergeant, and was in the 160th Infantry 40th Division.
RICHMOND, MO
Obituary & Services: Nina “June” Sowder

Nina “June” Sowder, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Everett Otto and Helen Dora (Hedrick) Billups on June 12, 1925, in Mendon, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Lee Sowder on September 22, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2012. June worked as a machine operator at Boss Glove Factory in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She then worked for the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. June enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards, camping, cooking, baking, and Bluegrass music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Three women taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing at Highway 65 and 28th Street

Three women were taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after a two-vehicle accident at Highway 65 and 28th Street in Trenton on June 12th with one driver receiving a citation. The Trenton Police Department reports the driver of a car, 67-year-old Faith Louise Duncan of Ward Cove, Arkansas, was released later in the day. She told law enforcement she had non-life-threatening injuries and a broken toe.
TRENTON, MO
Cameron man seriously injured in semi crash

A Cameron, Missouri, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 71 near Bolckow, Missouri. Correy A. Miller, 43, was driving a Volvo semi at 10 a.m. when he went off the highway at 400th street, flipping the semi onto its passenger side and crashing into a utility pole, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
CAMERON, MO
Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe Police, Missouri Department of Conservation investigating the shooting of a fox in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Police and the Department of Conservation are looking for information regarding an incident where a fox was discovered dead due to a gunshot overnight Tuesday. Wednesday morning, the law enforcement center in Chillicothe received a call in reference to a fox being shot from the road in the 1500 block of Third Street. The reporting party advised at 11:30 pm Tuesday, a gunshot was heard outside of a residence, and when they looked out a window, observed an older red Ford Ranger pickup with rust, sideways in the street, facing the driveway. The vehicle then sped off.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter after being struck by pickup northwest of Kirksville

A Kirksville man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck hitting a motorcycle near Kirksville on Thursday morning, June 16th. A medical helicopter transported the motorcycle driver, 60-year-old Joseph Pattermann, to University of Missouri Hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 38-year-old Chris Lewis of Kirksville.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Obituary: Glenda Allnutt Glidewell

Glenda Allnutt Glidewell, a 72-year-old Gallatin, MO resident, passed away at 2:15 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Campground Cemetery near Osgood. Memorial donations are suggested to either Children’s Mercy or Wounded Warriors Project and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
GALLATIN, MO
VIDEO: Hispanic community grows roots in rural Missouri

In this English version, the Hispanic population of Milan has established traditions in Northern Missouri despite some challenges they face as a migrant community. In only a couple of decades, Milan has grown into one of the most diverse places in Missouri. Despite environmental and worker safety concerns, the Smithfield...
MILAN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oskaloosa High School#Engineering School#Navy#Grinnell Corporation#Chair
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Tuesday, June 14th

Two Kansas City residents were arrested at separate times Tuesday night in Caldwell and Linn counties. Thirty-seven-year-old Gary Durham was stopped in Caldwell County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Bethany woman injured in Monday crash

A Bethany, Missouri, woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries after a crash Monday. Lidia M. Hart, 37, was driving a GMC Acadia at 3:25 p.m. around a curve on Marble Road two miles west of Bethany when her front driver’s side hit a Jeep Compass driven by Ofir Tau, 23, of St. Joseph, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
BETHANY, MO
Surrendered On Linn Co Warrant

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested an individual that came to the police department. 3:19 pm, 25-year-old subject in the PD to turn themselves in on an active Linn County warrant for Failure to Appear. Subject could not post $5,000.00 Cash Only bond and was transferred to the custody of Linn County Sheriff’s Dept.
LINN COUNTY, MO
Live music part of Holy Smoke BBQ in Kearney

Live music was part of the entertainment at the annual Holy Smoke BBQ at Community Covenant Church in Kearney Saturday, June 11. The event, which features a free meal of barbecue for the community, is a fundraiser for Kearney Food Pantry.
KEARNEY, MO
19 year old Chillicothe teenager arrested on assault allegation

Chillicothe police report the arrest of two people for alleged assault. The June 1st warrant accused a 19-year-old Chillicothe teenager of assault in the third degree on a special victim. Bond is $5,000 with the suspect held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The arrest was the result of a police...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

