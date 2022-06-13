ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesoscale Excessive Precipitation Discussion – includes northern portion of Chicago area until 6PM CDT…

By Paul Dailey
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesoscale Precipitation Discussion 0349 NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD 200 PM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 Areas affected...Eastern Wisconsin...Northern Illinois...Southern Michigan Concerning...Heavy rainfall...Flash flooding possible Valid 1PM CDT to 6PM CDT SUMMARY...Ongoing complex of thunderstorms to bring torrential rainfall rates to parts of the Lower Great Lakes this afternoon....

WGN TV

