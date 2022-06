Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Tuesday to release his first statement regarding the arrest of his brother, Jeff Hardy, in Florida early Monday morning. He wrote, "It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn't a linear process & I'll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time." Jeff was booked on three separate charges, most notably DUI and driving with a suspended/revoked license. The arrest report shows that Hardy tested for a blood-alcohol level that was well over three times the legal limit.

