We all know that working in law enforcement is not an easy job, but turning to drugs is never the answer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy is learning that lesson the hard way. We all learn at a young age to stay away from drugs, very often those lessons are taught by law enforcement so it’s tough to hear about a Texas deputy that was caught with a variety of dangerous drugs.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO