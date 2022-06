Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Out Boulder County applauds President Biden for his leadership in signing this executive order to help protect members of the LGBTQI+ community from real threats to our ability to survive and thrive. This executive order is a meaningful step forward on many issues that face our LGBTQI+ communities including addressing discriminatory state-level legislative attacks, conversion therapy, safeguarding access to healthcare, preventing LGBTQI+ youth suicide, adressing homelessness and housing instability, protecting all youth in our schools, and supporting LGBTQI+ youth in foster care and in juvenile justice systems. It will have a positive impact both immediately and over time on the advocacy and support services we provide to members of our community in Boulder County and beyond.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO