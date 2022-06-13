Celebration of Life: Lowell Jay Littrell

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- Mo Donegal became the first-ever Iowa-owned horse to win a Triple Crown race when he won the Belmont Stakes. This coming Saturday, Mo's owners will bring the celebration to Des Moines kids. Jerry Crawford, CEO of Donegal Racing says kids 14-years-old and younger will get free ice-cream to celebrate Mo's victory. He says Mo's win will be celebrated at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines. The Outside Scoop will be serving up free scoops of green and yellow ice cream - Donegal colors - to kids age 14 and under from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at 15th Street between Grand and Locust on Saturday, June 18th.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO