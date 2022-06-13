ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, MO

Celebration of Life: Lowell Jay Littrell

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLowell Jay Littrell, son of Harold and Mona (Mitchell) Littrell, was born in Jefferson, Iowa on March 3, 1945. His family, including his older brother, Gary, resided in the Churdan, Iowa area throughout his childhood and early adult life. Lowell was a 1963 graduate of Paton-Churdan High School where...

