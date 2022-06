(FOX 2) - Some inclement weather is striking Southeast Michigan Thursday morning as a storm carrying wind gusts up to 60 mph is barreling through the state. Strong to severe storms, which are currently tracking through Washtenaw, Livingston and now parts of Oakland Counties are bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to nearly 50 mph. The rain is doing what's called "training" where it continues to ride the same track... meaning flooding could become a concern for these locations.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO