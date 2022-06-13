ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Baby Documentary ‘Untrapped’ to Stream Exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video

By Cydney Lee
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Amazon’s Prime Video announced on Monday (June 3) it will exclusively stream Karam Gill’s Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby on Aug. 26. Produced by Quality Films, MGX Creative, and 4PF, the feature-length film made its world premiere at Tribeca Festival on Saturday night (June 11), followed by a performance from Lil Baby.

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby follows Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby’s meteoric rise in the rap game. As a teenager, Lil Baby (born Dominique Armani Jones) was a notorious West Atlanta street figure before being arrested and sent to prison. After his release in 2016, the then-21-year-old reached a crossroad: return to the streets or try his hand at a rap career. Choosing the latter and releasing a handful of mixtapes later, the Atlanta rapper droped his debut album, My Turn, in 2020 which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story, and I’m excited to share it.”

Gill made his directorial debut with the documentary G Funk (2017), the untold story of Warren G , Snoop Dogg , Nate Dogg , and the rise of hip-hop’s most iconic subgenre. He recently partnered with Academy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer to write and direct the documentary series Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine for Showtime. Gill is also the co-founder of the production company and creative agency MGX Creative, which focuses on exploring popular culture through bold and stylistic storytelling.

“This project has been in the works for several years now, during some of the most difficult times our country has faced,” said Gill in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of the entire filmmaking team and the continued collaboration between Quality Films and MGX Creative to create another meaningful project that sheds light on larger societal issues. Lil Baby is someone who truly defied the odds, and I hope his story can bring positivity into our world.”

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby chronicles the astonishing rise of a singular artist and activist, and explores the systemic oppression that keeps far too many people of color from participating in the American Dream.

