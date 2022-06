BOSTON - The House on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a bill to amp up security for Supreme Court justices and their families. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, was one of just 27 Democrats to vote against the measure.The "Supreme Court Police Parity Act" came up for a vote in the wake of the alleged attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Prosecutors said a California man was armed with a gun, knife and various tools outside Kavanaugh's house and made threats against the justice.The proposal would give the marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court police the authority to protect the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO